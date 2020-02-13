Where is the next generation of leaders In construction?

The construction industry is facing some interesting times. The industry is still very strong going into 2020, and the skilled workforce is fully employed. Unemployment across the country in all industries and across all ethnicities are at historic lows. People are moving to Texas, particularly the Houston area, in record numbers. They are coming to the area from both foreign countries and other states, which will keep the demand for new infrastructure and buildings of all types at record highs.

While all this is happening, the largest segment of the population, the baby boomers, are leaving the workforce in record numbers. Ten thousand people a day are retiring, and this will continue for another decade. The smallest segment of the population, Gen Xers, are moving into leadership roles to fill the positions left by the retiring baby-boom generation. The problem is that there are not enough people to fill the void.

We will see a dynamic change in the workforce over the next several years. In an effort to identify leaders of the ever-expanding workforce, the successive generation, the millennials, will be given responsibilities of leadership much more quickly than any generation before them. So what is the solution to this dilemma?

Member of ABC YP ELITE in Houston tour a jobsite and learn about the elements required to bring a construction project from concept to completion.

The Associated Builders & Contractors (ABC) has recognized this challenge and developed a leadership program specifically for millennials. The program starts with "The Leadership Forum," a 100-hour class dealing with leadership skills. Students pick up knowledge that is not typically learned in traditional school settings. There is also a group called "ABC YP ELITE," composed of young and/or new entrants into the industry who are taking steps to further develop leadership skills, knowledge and experience to accelerate their development and become future leaders. This group spends time in a classroom setting gaining knowledge about leadership and actively practicing those leadership skills in community service projects and interactive events. They are also learning about the bigger picture of politics and the value of associations in helping their businesses.

The purpose of the classes and the ABC YP ELITE is to prepare the next generation of leaders for positions of leadership at a much faster rate than in the past. By giving them the skills needed to succeed in these roles, ABC hopes to prepare them for increased responsibilities within their own companies. The investment of time and resources will pay back multifold when these millennials take over the reins in each company and the overall industry. The next decade will continue to pique interest as this transition takes place. With the proper preparation, it will be a smooth and seamless change. Without leadership-specific programs, it could become very difficult, and the construction industry would suffer.

For more information, contact Russell Hamley at (713) 523-6ABC [6222] or r.hamley@abchouston.org, or contact David Helveston of the ABC Pelican Chapter at (225) 753-2590 or dhelveston@abcpelican.com.