What a high school counselor should know about construction

I have been provided with the opportunity to speak regularly with groups of high school guidance counselors and career coaches in Louisiana.

Over the past few decades, there has been a "four-year university degree or bust" mentality when advising students. The preference for the university route was ingrained in our society and incentivized in high school accountability policies.

18-2637293808-6305c98415c3a.jpg

Lately, I hear from more and more counselors who realize the folly of that guidance. They passionately make the case that there are many pathways to prosperity and fulfillment in careers that do not require an expensive four-year degree and mountains of student debt. They tell me that, unlike many industries, construction offers endless opportunities for young men and women to get started right out of high school and continue their education as they advance in their careers. As the workforce shortages in the construction industry continue to increase, it is more important than ever to inform the next generation of the possibilities a career in construction can offer them. This starts in high school when students are trying to determine what they will do next.

For high school students seeking to build America with their own hands, there is no better time to join the construction industry than right now. There are currently an estimated 430,000 open construction positions in the U.S. There are numerous career paths available in the construction industry: welders, electricians, pipefitters and heavy equipment operators, just to name a few.

Unlike many industries, construction offers endless opportunities for young people to get started right out of high school as they advance in their careers.

Soon-to-be high school graduates can start their post-secondary education through earn-while-you-learn opportunities. Meaning, most trade schools offer the flexibility to work while you continue your education. With recent college graduates taking on an average of $32,000 in student loans, the construction industry's education model is appealing to young people looking to join the workforce without mounds of student debt.

In sometimes less than a year, students can earn industry-based certifications, which are recognized at jobsites across the country. Through on-the-job and classroom components, the construction industry emphasizes lifelong learning and challenges workers to learn new techniques and advance professionally.

Dual enrollment programs are also a great way for students to get a head start on their career. Trade schools and high schools partner to help students prepare for the next step before they have taken said step. Starting as early as ninth grade at some schools, students can begin preparing for their desired craft before graduation, putting them one step closer to entering the workforce, and sooner than expected.

Construction occupations offer high earning potential, and more importantly, great long-term career pathways. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average annual salary for a construction occupation in the U.S. is $45,760. Yet many construction occupations earn even higher salaries with craft professionals like electricians and pipefitters averaging around $30 an hour.

October is Careers in Construction Month, which is a nationwide campaign designed to educate the public about the opportunities available for a craft professional. ABC Pelican partners with local contractors, industry professionals, suppliers and other educational entities to host Build Your Future Day in celebration of Careers in Construction Month. Hundreds of students come from all over Louisiana to learn, through question and answer with industry experts and hands-on activities, what a career in the construction industry looks like. These real-life examples and in-depth conversations give students a better understanding of the career opportunities in the industry.

For more information, visit www.abcpelican.org or call (225) 752-1415.