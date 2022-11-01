Ward Vessel and Exchanger Corp is led by its namesake, Jon Ward, president and CEO of the Charlotte, NC-based corporation.

His passion for continuous improvement and emphasis on company culture has created an environment that supports excellence and provides for an enhanced customer experience.

Ward Vessel’s CEO strives to position the next generation for success Jon Ward, President/CEO, Ward Vessel and Exchanger

Q: What led to your position with Ward?

A: I worked part-time in college for our family business as a designer. I ventured out on my own in construction after graduation. In 1999, after five years out West, my father convinced me to give the family business a go — he was hoping to retire. I came back to a thriving business with growth setbacks due to 9/11. My father retired and I stepped in as president. With a solid management team of 30 year-olds, we set out to grow the company. In 2005, our first big move was setting up a grassroots shop in Houston. Our continued focus was stable, systematic and organic growth. In the 2000s, most everyone I met in our industry would say, “I thought you would be older.” I don’t hear that anymore.

Q: What is the most important part of your position?

A: Developing and growing our employees to be strong leaders. When the time comes, making sure the company transitions successfully to the next generation. Also, engaging with and empowering the people around me, supporting their efforts and giving them tools to accomplish tasks so they will produce excellent results. If our employees are committed and successful, our clients will reap the benefits tenfold. Their experience with us will exceed their expectations.

Q: What is your biggest lesson learned?

A: Company culture is everything. When I started, most decisions were made with the idea that the customer was always right 100 percent of the time, at the expense of everything else. I worked for a large corporation out of college. I saw how company culture deteriorated over time due to this flawed mindset. People on both sides of decision-making were negatively affected, while business moved forward. I quickly learned that company culture, while putting employees and people first, is the most important ingredient to a solid company foundation and good business practices. Culture is the heartbeat and engine of any company; a foundation that core values are built from and support.

Q: Your favorite quote and why?

A: “My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor and some style,” by Maya Angelou. I cannot imagine a better sentence to summarize how one should live their life. One of our company mantras is: “It’s not what you do but how you do it.” Whether spending time with family and friends, playing sports or engaged in a particular role at work, you are in that moment for a reason. Your focus needs to be making the most of that moment, giving it 100 percent. At work, we easily get caught up in what we do. We always need to push beyond and focus on the “how” we’re doing it. The “how” is where we thrive. It gives us purpose with passion, compassion, humor and style.

Q: What is a “fun fact” about you?

A: I have moved over 20 times and grew up all over the world — California, Hawaii, Palau, Alabama, Canada, New Jersey, Germany, Arizona, and now North Carolina.

