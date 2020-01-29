U.S. Department of Labor celebrates Women's Bureau Centennial Anniversary

The U.S. Department of Labor is commemorating the centennial anniversary of the Women’s Bureau – one of the department’s longest-serving agencies – with a yearlong celebration that marks its establishment in 1920.

Today, the department announced plans to celebrate the agency’s centennial with the theme, “Our Purpose. Your Work.” This theme honors 100 years of the Women’s Bureau’s contributions to working women. Learn more about the bureau’s commemoration activities and events at www.dol.gov/wb100.

“In the 100 years since the Women’s Bureau’s creation, women have made immeasurable strides and contributions in the American workplace,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia. “During this centennial anniversary of the Women’s Bureau, we celebrate the agency’s many accomplishments and the tremendous achievements of American working women.”

Established on June 5, 1920, the Women’s Bureau is the only federal agency tasked to focus exclusively on working women. With a thriving economy, strong job growth and unemployment for women at generational lows, the Women’s Bureau continues its efforts to increase career opportunities for women.

“For a century, the Women’s Bureau has been a consistent source of information, advocacy, and innovation for working women,” said Women’s Bureau Director, Dr. Laurie Todd-Smith. “As the 19th director in the proud history of the Women’s Bureau, I am grateful to lead the agency as we set this monumental milestone, honor its valuable work and pave a path forward to support all of our nation’s working women.”

During the centennial, the Women’s Bureau will collect testimonials on how the agency’s purpose and efforts have positively affected the lives and work of women and their families. These stories will be highlighted on the Women’s Bureau webpage and on social media with the hashtag #WB100. Share your story and learn more about the campaign, “Our Purpose. Your Work.”

The Women’s Bureau’s mission is to develop policies and standards that safeguard the interests of working women, to advocate for their equality and economic security, and to promote quality work environments.