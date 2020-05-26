TXOGA talks industry opportunities with students

Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA) President Todd Staples recently joined Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush at Lamar University in Beaumont to discuss how oil and natural gas in Texas are fueling education.

"The Texas General Land Office has long played a key role in funding education across Texas, with the oil and natural gas industry being a strong partner of this mission," said Bush. "The dollars that this industry pumps into education in Texas are helping provide the learning opportunities that are vital to our state's efforts to better prepare the next generation of innovators and leaders."

"For more than a century, Texas and the Gulf Coast have been defined by the oil and natural gas industry," said Dr. Kenneth Evans, president of Lamar University. "As we look to the future of energy, Lamar University, now with its Center for Midstream Management and Science, is positioned to play a vital role in advancing practices and developing solutions in this highly complex field. We're proud to partner with the industry for the benefit of our students, the future leaders of the industry."

"The Texas oil and natural gas industry is investing enormous time, talent and treasure in Texas schools, universities, students and teachers through innovative education programs and productive partnerships aimed at providing state-of-the-art education experiences across Texas," said Staples. "TXOGA is proud of the work the industry does to support education at all levels, and we know the industry has a great story to tell about science [and] innovation, pioneering technologies and jobs that are propelling the Lone Star State."

Staples and Bush also visited Travis Elementary in Port Arthur, Texas, as a part of an initiative to promote STEM education and careers in the oil and natural gas industry.

