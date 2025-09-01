Trusted training provider named a Top Online Learning Provider by Newsweek

Creating a safe, high-performing workforce is essential to the success and sustainability of industrial work sites.

This goes beyond compliance and productivity; it fosters trust, engagement and innovation.

Alliance Safety Council’s team of learning experience experts creates training with this in mind and remains committed to quality education and student success. This led to the organization being named one of "America’s Top Online Learning Providers 2025" by Newsweek. Alliance utilizes three learning models to boost learner retention: scenario-based modules, branched simulations and 3D simulated learning.

In a scenario-based learning environment, students are given the opportunity to develop a skill by practicing in a true-to-life setting that replicates on-the-job conditions.

With a branched simulation, a student is challenged to make decisions and face the consequences of those decisions. An example of this is tasking students with driving a truck through an industrial facility and making choices to avoid accidents.

In a 3D simulated learning environment, the student has access to a fully simulated workplace. Alliance offers training that incorporates 3D simulations in a web-based format without the need for VR headsets.

This recognition by Newsweek underscores Alliance’s commitment to meet workers where they are — evolving with technology to keep training engaging and effective.

For more information, visit alliancesafetycouncil.org.