TriNova expands Louisiana operations with new Sulphur facility

TriNova Inc. announced it will invest $9 million to establish a new office and training facility in Calcasieu Parish, 130 miles west of Baton Rouge, bringing hands-on technical training and process support closer to the industrial employers and operations that anchor the region’s economy.

The company is expected to create 126 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $95,000, which is 54% above the average parish wage, while retaining 31 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 213 indirect new jobs, for a total of 339 potential new job opportunities in the Southwest Region.

“TriNova has built strong relationships with Louisiana’s industrial employers, and this investment brings the company even closer to the customers and communities it serves,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “Its decision to grow in Sulphur reflects the confidence companies continue to place in Louisiana as a long-term partner.”

The new facility in Sulphur will become the permanent home for TriNova’s Southwest Louisiana operations, which are currently based at the SEED Center in Lake Charles. The site will provide dedicated space for technical training, personalized service and process solutions, expanding the company’s capacity to serve industrial customers across the region.

“Our customers in Louisiana have trusted us for years, and we want to demonstrate our commitment to the community by saying we’re here, we’re invested, and we want to grow with you as partners,” TriNova Inc. CEO & President Robbie Watson said. “We are excited about what this means for our team, our customers, and the future we’re building together in Sulphur. We look forward to continuing to deliver the expertise, solutions, and service our customers have come to expect.”

TriNova has provided industrial process solutions for more than 70 years and today serves more than 1,000 industrial facilities nationwide. The company has a longstanding presence in Louisiana, with operations in Gonzales and Southwest Louisiana providing product sales, industrial services and technical support to customers across the state.

“We’re excited to welcome TriNova’s $9 million investment to our area and the opportunities it will create for families across Calcasieu Parish,” Calcasieu Parish Policy Jury President Brian Abshire said. “The creation of over 100 high-paying jobs, along with a dedicated training facility, is a testament to the strength of our workforce and the continued confidence companies have in our community. We appreciate their commitment to Calcasieu Parish and Southwest Louisiana and look forward to the positive impact this investment will have for years to come.”

Construction timeline

Construction is expected to be completed in June 2028.

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“After getting a foothold here in Southwest Louisiana through an initial office in the SEED Center’s incubation space, we are excited to see TriNova expand into a fuller presence locally,” SWLA Economic Development Alliance Vice President of Economic Development Paul Moses said. “These are high-paying technical jobs that support our region’s industries, and we are thrilled they are now investing in their own building that will enable them to continue to grow and thrive here in Southwest Louisiana.”