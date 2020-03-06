Customized training in a safe environment? CPET checks all boxes

"Designed by industry, for industry" is not just a tagline for San Jacinto College's LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, & Technology (CPET). The phrase captures its very mission.

In August 2017, Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc on many Gulf Coast facilities. Faced with extensive replacement costs for lost training materials, one Baytown petrochemical company turned to CPET for its incumbent worker training. Through a unique blend of internal company trainers and CPET instructors, almost 50 incumbent workers trained in HAZWOPER, company- specific lockout/tagout procedures, and basic piping, valves and gaskets this January.

"CPET is easier to schedule and provides a safer training space for our operators," a company representative said. "We hope to continue to use them for training."

Filling the gap

Many companies find their training budgets drastically reduced as their hiring needs increase. To fill this gap, training coordinators partner with outside resources such as CPET. The largest petrochemical training facility in the Gulf Coast region, CPET features an 8,000-square-foot exterior glycol process unit and 35 custom labs, including:

Process technology.

Electrical.

Instrumentation.

Nondestructive testing.

Environmental/health/safety.

In addition, CPET is launching craft programs such as pipefitting, millwrighting, industrial maintenance and electrical/instrumentation.

CPET's state-of-the-art facilities provide a robust training experience for incumbent workers to ensure quicker onboarding of new employees, higher productivity and improved job safety awareness.

Helping companies and seeking instructors

With convenient and affordable training, CPET's incumbent worker training staff is ready to provide options, from turnkey to custom, to meet any company's needs. Training can last from as little as a few hours to as long as a full-semester class.

Interested in teaching?

"We're always looking for qualified faculty -- people with industry experience and those with a desire to give back to the next generation," said Clarissa Belbas, CPET's director of resources.

CPET is located on the south side of the San Jacinto College Central Campus at 7901 W. Fairmont Parkway in Pasadena, Texas.

For more information about scheduling incumbent worker training or becoming a continuing education instructor, contact Belbas at clarissa.belbas@sjcd.edu or (281) 476-1894, or John Suarez at john. suarez@sjcd.edu or (281) 542-2092.

For more information about CPET, visit www.sanjac.edu/cpet.