Training: How to help students the right way

One of the things we always hear in live fire training is, "We do stuff just like this at the plant, but there's no fire." So, what's the real difference in classroom, computer-based training, drills at work and live fire training?

To break it down, Industrial Rescue teaches the facets of emergency response by way of cognitive learning techniques. Cognitive learning is active, constructive and long-lasting. It engages students in the learning process, teaching them to use their brains more effectively when learning new things.

In the classroom, responders learn basic components of safe and efficient operations. We teach the goals of the emergency response, which are: 1. Check on the status of personnel and equipment, 2. Verify the status of the plant or process, and 3. Determine if there is a threat to the community or surrounding area.

In the classroom setting, we can have unlimited discussion, as there is no time restriction, no limitations on breathing air or fire products, no environmental factors, no changing conditions to deal with immediately, and no pressure from management or outside agencies. Even in the most realistic drills, these conditions remain "make believe." This often causes emergency response team leaders to fail to get a true evaluation of how personnel will respond when faced with mental and physical tasks at the same time.

Emergency response is very challenging, both physically and mentally. On the fireground, we must strive to expose students to the rigors of emergency response.

When students step onto the training field, instructors look at the foundational knowledge and real-life experience of each student. We determine how we can best motivate students to understand and apply the knowledge, skills and abilities they possess. Do they understand the task or goal? Can they perform the task? Can they "work" for the time required to respond, don PPE and a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), and deploy and perform hose handling?

In live fire scenarios, we challenge students to use their basic understanding of the fireground operations, PPE, fire equipment, and strategy and tactics before we step into the evolution. Students must realistically determine their own mental and physical abilities; team leaders must know how their team will perform and all pertinent factors.

Once we get into the scenario, we strive for students to gain confidence in their equipment and, most importantly, themselves. Here, we introduce the stress factors that enhance the learning experience. We have heat and flames, cumbersome and heavy clothing, and very heavy equipment.

Due to SCBA breathing air capabilities, responders are then faced with a time limit to complete the evolution. Most SCBA units have a maximum of 30 minutes' use or capacity. However, in the industrial world, SCBA use time is based entirely on the location of the work. If it takes eight minutes to get to the work, it will take at least eight minutes to get back. When you subtract the five-minute reserve, you now only have nine minutes of breathing time. This does not take into consideration how long decontamination will take or the wearer's breathing rate. Plus, you must look at both members of the team. As we always work in teams, if one of the two members consumes air more quickly or has a problem, both must exit the hot zone. This may affect other operations or personnel.

Students are faced with radiant heat and flames that will challenge them to maintain cooling streams for not only their own protection, but that of adjacent structures, as well. Our job as educators is to use every tool to reach the student, instill key objectives and ensure he or she understands the why and how to accomplish a task.

None of these hands-on skillsets used in live fire training can be experienced in the classroom. You can discuss the components inside, but once outside, they must be melded together for the team to safely accomplish the evolution and learning objective goals. HazMat, Structural Rescue and Confined Space Rescue courses also face this challenge in training. Much can be accomplished in the classroom, but on the training field, we introduce a patient with declining vitals, noise, air limitations, restricted access, etc. All these factors help students use their cognitive understanding to make the best decisions when faced with a similar situation in real life.

Industrial Rescue uses the most up-to-date practices and equipment to meet the challenges industrial and municipal responders face. Consider us for your training and standby rescue team needs. We promise to provide a dedicated, knowledgeable teaching staff and standby personnel with worldwide experience in many facilities. Visit our training facility at 600 Marina Drive, Beaumont, TX 77703.

Let us show you why and how.

