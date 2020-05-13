Tower specialist offers customers hands-on experience, training

Sulzer prides itself on being not only an expert on process columns and internals but also a valued resource for refineries and chemical and petrochemical facilities. Part of the value Sulzer Tower Field Service provides customers is its team's extensive knowledge of mass transfer equipment and its maintenance and replacement. Sulzer also offers knowledge about correct installation and inspection of internal equipment.

Training can be tailored to fit the customers' needs, whether it be for employees new to industry or experienced personnel. Sulzer can also tailor training to any specific internals the client would like to discuss or learn about. Any experience level can learn or re-learn the basics of internal process equipment, so training is great for everyone. Time with Sulzer's safety management team to discuss safety issues concerning towers, confined space, atmosphere and other critical tower safety aspects is another value-add and time well spent.

Sulzer Tower Field Service has three mock towers that can be used for training with viewing windows and open atmosphere for ease of visualization. These towers are specifically designed for training purposes to safely perform actions in a nonturnaround atmosphere. Tower options include:

Tower 1: 18-foot ID designed for packing.

Tower 2: 14-foot ID designed for trays.

Tower 3: 4-foot ID designed for trays and packing in small diameter.

Half-day hands-on training with mock towers includes tunneling through the towers with trays and packing. This helps users experience first-hand proper methods of installation and inspection, without the pressure of learning while on the job.

The mock towers training includes:

Toolbox safety meeting.

Proper techniques for entering a confined space in a controlled atmosphere.

Training from experienced Sulzer field personnel pointing out safety concerns, critical inspection points and installation best practices (such as tray levelness, packing orientation, etc.).

Packing and trays on the ground to look at and handle.

Tray assembly team competition.

Half-day in-classroom learning settings are another way Sulzer offers customers training on the internal basics, process basics, troubleshooting and best practices. This fosters open dialogue about anything the client wants to talk about and needs further information on.

Aside from hands-on and classroom training, Sulzer Tower Field Service offers a complete blind-to-blind service with inspection, cleaning and repairs of tower internals, complete tower revamps, specialty welding and vessel repair, including weld overlay. In addition, Sulzer offers engineering and fabrication of new equipment as well as replacement components. Its global presence and reputation for safety provide you with the satisfaction of knowing that, no matter the site location, Sulzer maintains the same high quality of service.

For more information, visit www.sulzer.com or call (281) 540-2555.