The voice of a merit shop resonates across industry

The construction industry is filled with various trade associations, but there's one thing that sets Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) apart from the others: while other associations are bonded by the type of work they perform, such as electrical and pipefitting, ABC is comprised of general and specialty contractors, suppliers and professional associates who perform all types of work.

Pictured from left to right are Jeffrey Nielsen and Roman Lozano, ABC member and safety director for Milestone Metals, during ABC's Fall Clay Shoot.

What makes ABC unique is the common belief in the merit shop philosophy and free enterprise system. The term "merit shop" was coined by John Trimmer, who served from 1952 to 1976 as an officer for ABC. In common usage, "merit shop" is often synonymous with being non-union or open shop.

Pictured from left to right are Jeffrey Nielsen with ABC Members Bill Brown of Tellepsen; Silvia Zurita of SOCOTEC USA; and Darryl Samuels of D. Samuels & Associates, at ABC's Diversity and Inclusion Mixer.

The merit shop philosophy ABC members share is that employees and employers should have the right to determine wages and working conditions. ABC believes that the employer must be concerned for employees' general welfare and that there must be a fair compensation for work performed. Simply stated, it is the right to choose business opportunities within the boundaries of the law. ABC is the voice of the merit shop in the construction industry, and we assume the responsibility of making that voice heard.

ABC members support sound legislation that embraces fair play for both employee and employer. The law should protect the rights of employees and not discriminate against any protected class or labor affiliation. ABC opposes violence, intimidation and denial of rights. The association also believes that monopolies or any price fixing are detrimental to free enterprise. To summarize ABC's bylaws, "We believe that the destiny of all Americans can best be served by cooperation and following the tenets of free enterprise and democratic government. We believe that business leaders can best preserve these tenets by becoming active in politics and civic affairs."

ABC of Greater Houston offers its members:

Industry-wide craft training and professional education

Skill assessments

Industry networking opportunities

Awards programs for construction and safety excellence

School-to-career programs

OSHA partnerships

Networking breakfasts, mixers and events

Discount programs

Industry news

If you agree with that philosophy and want to expand upon it, we hope you'll join ABC of Greater Houston.

Prior to becoming the president of ABC of Greater Houston, Jeffrey Nielsen served as the executive vice president for the Houston Contractors Association for 20 years, representing the civil construction industry. Before that he was the chief of staff for two different Houston City Council members and worked on several regional political campaigns.

For more information, visit abchouston.org, call (713) 523-6222 or email Jeffrey Nielsen at j.nielsen@abchouston.org.