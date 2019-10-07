TG Energy Industrial Services adds director of operations

TG Energy Industrial Services is a privately held company focused on serving Gulf Coast petrochemical and refining industries. When TG Energy was looking for a director of operations, it knew BIC Recruiting would find the right person for the job. Jeff Havens was hired for the position.

From left, TG Energy Industrial Services CEO Mack McBurney and TG Energy Industrial Services CFO Dave Maggio congratulate Jeff Havens on his new position with the company.

"We knew BIC Recruiting could fill this position because their recruiters have vast experience and knowledge about the industry," said Mack McBurney, CEO, TG Energy Industrial Services. "With BIC Recruiting, you won't have to settle on someone. BIC Recruiting will find someone who fits your exact needs."

"During the interview process, BIC's recruiter and I were on the same page the whole time," Havens said. "It was all very seamless and transparent. BIC Recruiting did an excellent job preparing me for the interview. You can tell BIC's recruiters really understand the industry's job market, and they share this knowledge with you, which is very valuable."

For more information on BIC Recruiting, visit BICRecruiting.com or call (281) 538-9996.

For more information on TG Energy Industrial Services, visit www.tgeis.com or call (281) 867-8563.