Siemens pledges to expand U.S. education and training opportunities

Statement from Siemens USA CEO Barbara Humpton:

“As one of the world’s top ten software companies and leading technology manufacturers, Siemens pledges to expand its U.S. education and training opportunities reaching more than 75,000 workers and students over the next five years.

Siemens currently invests more than $50 million annually in the continuing education of its U.S. workforce while also contributing millions more to educate, train and re-skill students, teachers, U.S. military veterans, Siemens employees and its customers.

Hundreds of thousands of people across all 50 states benefit from Siemens’ continued investment in its U.S. operations and its commitment to training, retraining and upskilling workers across the country. Having invested more than $40 billion in the U.S. in just the last 15 years, Siemens is committed to strengthening its American operations, home to 50,000 employees and more than 60 manufacturing, digital and R&D sites.”

The company’s investment in workforce development includes several key programs:

Building the Workforce of Today & Tomorrow: In order to attract, hire and retain employees, Siemens leverages several programs to fuel its talent pipeline.

Siemens has expanded its U.S. apprenticeship program originally established in 2011 in Charlotte, NC, to nine states across 10 programs. The advanced manufacturing training program provides three times more on-the-job training and more than 10 times more college hours than is typically required by programs registered through the U.S. Department of Labor. Apprentices have tuition costs covered for technical education at a community college, are paid while they learn on the job, and graduate from the program with a degree, international certification and a guaranteed job with Siemens.

Siemens hires and trains U.S. military veterans to join the 2,500 veterans already part of Team Siemens. In fact, the company committed to hire an additional 300 veterans annually over the next several years. Siemens also offers a job training initiative focused on digital skills for U.S. military veterans with an engineering and manufacturing background as part of a nationwide effort to assist veterans transitioning to the civilian workforce. To date, approximately 500 veterans have elected to use this resource since 2013.

Across the country, Siemens is actively working to fill more than 1,500 open positions including software developments and data architects, and most of the positions require software or a STEM-related education. This includes industrial positions such as welders, electrical engineers and machinists that now require more digital training.

Making Software and Hardware Available to Our Schools: Siemens provides STEM curriculum and training for thousands of U.S. students by deploying its technology, software, hardware and expertise in classrooms across the country.

Siemens has invested billions of dollars’ worth of industrial software and hardware to support more than one million students at more than 3,000 educational institutions worldwide, providing students in technical and vocations schools, community colleges and universities access to the same Siemens industrial software used by more than 140,000 companies globally.

Siemens Cooperates with Education program annually provides 15,000 students in over 500 schools with access to its industrial technologies including equipment, software and instructor training. The program continues to grow and is slated to add 25 more schools per year over the upcoming years, growing the base of students who will have access to this critical software.

More than 60 academic institutions in nearly 30 states have access to Siemens’ Solid Edge software and currently 7,000 licenses are bringing these hands-on engineering tools to the classroom.

Training Industry Stakeholders: Siemens is supporting industries from manufacturing to energy to infrastructure to help close the skills gap to ensure that the current and future U.S. workforce is successful in the digital age.

The Siemens Foundation has invested more than $115 million in the United States to advance workforce development and education initiatives in science, technology, engineering and math. Together with partners the Siemens Foundation is identifying and scaling training approaches that work to prepare students for careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

For example, the Siemens Foundation is launching a new workforce training program to fill skilled positions in the intelligent buildings industry in collaboration with the Association of Controls Professionals (ACP). The organizations will create community college training programs and develop career pathways into local K-12 systems, both aligned to new, non-proprietary industry certifications under development by ACP.

SiSchool provides students with hands-on training in low voltage electrical engineering. It has already reached 1,000 students across a consortium of 20 high schools, community colleges, vocational schools and chapters of the Independent Electrical Contractors. Siemens provides residential electrical equipment that allows students to practice advanced wiring skills and become familiar with the technologies used in today’s electrical engineering field.

The Siemens Mechatronics Systems Certification Program (SMSCP) is a comprehensive industry skills certification offered together with partner schools worldwide in the field of advanced manufacturing. In the U.S., Siemens has certified more than 400 teachers from 50 high schools, community colleges and universities in the SMSCP program, along with 2,000 students from across the country. The program will continue to expand in the U.S. with roughly a dozen new schools per year as well as additional mechatronics coursework related to digitalization.