Before joining BrandSafway eight years ago, one might say BrandSafway’s Gabriel McCabe was a globetrotter with corporate expertise acquired while living abroad.

McCabe grew up in a large family on a farm in Ireland, and attended the University of Limerick, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

Following graduation, he was hired by General Electric as part of its international field engineering program. The program, he said, gave him the opportunity to live and work in many countries, constructing and servicing power plants.

“I’ve lived in seven different countries — Ireland, the U.S., India, the Netherlands, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and the U.K. for periods of at least a year,” McCabe said. “I don’t even count short-term assignments. Here in the U.S., I’ve lived in six cities — New York City, Kansas City, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Chicago, and now Houston is my home.”

Serving up international expertise amidst industry challenges GABRIEL McCABE President, Industrial, Energy and Commercial, BrandSafway

Later in his career, he earned an MBA from Emory University. After 10 years of field technical and project management roles, he spent the next 10 years at GE moving through the ranks in engineering, supply chain and customer service, leading up to running different business units in GE’s power and oil and gas companies.

These combined experiences would lead him on a career path at BrandSafway in the company’s International Division. In April 2022, he was appointed to his current status as president of the Industrial, Energy and Commercial Division, responsible for driving growth in access, energy, coatings and refractory services.

The most important aspect of his role, he said, is the well-being of his employees.

“The safety of our people is without question the most important part of my position,” he said. “At peak periods, we have over 30,000 employees working at more than 1000 customer locations in North America. Fortunately, as a company we have over a 100-year legacy of continuous improvement in safety.”

McCabe added that ensuring BrandSafway continues to nurture the company’s safety culture and striving to set a standard for the industry are also important parts of his job. He said everyone in the industry knows continuous improvement in safety requires constant engagement by all levels of an organization. In addition, BrandSafway is also continually investing in better technology to make its teams safer, whether it’s PPE or digital solutions.

For example, to promote safer driving, BrandSafway has partnered with Samsara, deploying industry leading AI dash cams in its large fleet of vehicles.The cameras automatically capture high-definition video and give drivers real-time feedback.

In the coming year, BrandSafway plans to address changes in the workforce, economy, emissions and other industry-related concerns. He said it is facing the same challenges that the overall economy is facing: shortages of people and challenging inflation. To maintain and grow its team of employees, BrandSafway has doubled down on the basics, increased its recruitment organization, invested in hiring centers, streamlined its onboarding and training processes — as well as taken a new look at compensation.

“Another element of overcoming the workforce shortage and inflation is helping our existing workforce to be more productive,” he said. “We see two primary ways to drive efficiency: leveraging digital tools to better plan, improve productivity and eliminate rework and developing innovative solutions to enable our teams and site contractors to be more productive — such as rope access, a range of hoist and motorized options, suspended solutions like our QuikDeck Access® System and BrandTech® Welding.”

Jack Welsh, former CEO of GE, is one of McCabe’s inspirations. “I’m a big admirer. When I worked at GE, I only met Jack once in a large crowd. However, I had the pleasure of meeting him a number of times at BrandSafway, when he was a senior advisor to our board.”

A favorite quote McCabe tries to live by is from Welsh’s book, Winning: “Before you are a leader, success is all about growing yourself. When you become a leader, success is all about growing others.”

For more information, visit brandsafway.com or call (800) 558-4772.