Sempra Energy Foundation pledges $500,000 to Hurricane Laura relief efforts

The Sempra Energy Foundation is pledging $500,000 to assist communities in Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas affected by Hurricane Laura. Sempra Energy has a goal to raise another $1 million toward recovery efforts by enlisting partners and others in the energy industry across the region.

Hand-out Sempra Energy SEMPRA-ENERGY-FOUNDATION-LOGO Sempra Energy Foundation. (PRNewsFoto/Sempra Energy) (PRNewsfoto/Sempra Energy)

"Our hearts go out to all the families that have been impacted by Hurricane Laura," said Lisa Alexander, president of the Sempra Energy Foundation. "We are proud to operate essential energy infrastructure in Southwest Louisiana and Texas and are committed to living our company's values by supporting those communities, and our employees who work and live there, throughout the recovery process. At the Sempra Energy Foundation, leading with purpose means partnering with the public and private sector alike to help the Gulf Coast community rebuild."

The Sempra Energy Foundation funds will be directed to support the critical needs of Louisiana and Texas as they are identified.

Sempra Energy's subsidiary, Sempra LNG, owns 50.2% of the Cameron LNG export facility, located in Hackberry, Louisiana, in addition to other operational facilities in Cameron, Calcasieu and Beauregard Parishes. Sempra Energy and Sempra LNG have been an active part of the Hackberry community for nearly two decades.

Over the last three years, Sempra Energy, Sempra LNG and the Sempra Energy Foundation have committed more than $2.5 million to nonprofit organizations providing services in Texas. The company has been operating in Texas for more than 20 years and plans to open a new "Center of Excellence" in Houston later this year. Additionally, Sempra LNG is developing the proposed Port Arthur LNG export project in Jefferson County, Texas.