The search for significance: What really drives team member engagement?

Expand bill bispeck

Have you ever been asked to prove with hard evidence that employee attitudes and workplace culture have a direct impact on corporate profits?

An article by Curt Coffman and Jim Harter, Ph.D. of the Gallup Corporation does exactly that. After studying 2,500 organizations across 12 industries, the research concludes that productivity and profits are 50 and 44% higher, respectively, for companies in the top quartile of employee attitudes compared to the bottom quartile. The article's key finding: within successful business units, employees have clear expectations, close relationships, can see how what they do relates to something significant and have an ongoing opportunity to contribute to that something significant while learning and growing.

That phrase, "something significant," is worth sitting with. Would you like to go bowling with me? Years ago, a procurement leader from one of our major customers came to our headquarters. During his presentation on measuring quality, he told a story. Imagine a close friend visits from out of town. After dinner, you invite them bowling. You go to the alley, get your shoes and ball and the clerk points you down a long hallway to lane six. You open the door and find a single lane. At the far end, behind a slitted black curtain, you can hear a faint "clunk clunk" when the ball goes through.

You take turns for 30 minutes. Then your friend signals the game is over. You return your shoes and leave. What would you say the next time he asks you to bowl? What was missing? No scoreboard. No measurement of success. No goals. No feedback. No fun. All too often in our organizations, people contribute their efforts without knowing what happened after the fruit of their labor reached the customer. Was the customer satisfied? Did we win?

Human beings have a deep psychological need to relate what they do to something larger than the task itself. Leaders who do not design meaning into the workplace will find that people adapt to fill that need in other ways, constructively or not. The lunchroom lawyers and rumor mongers find significance somewhere, and it is rarely aligned with the mission.

On target

Several years ago I was involved with an organization implementing a quality improvement process patterned after Phil Crosby's 14-step model. I volunteered to champion the goal-setting step, which led me to a book by Dr. Maxwell Maltz, a plastic surgeon, called "Psycho-Cybernetics."

Maltz theorized that the human brain contains a goal-seeking mechanism more sophisticated than any guidance system ever built by man. This mechanism operates at the subconscious level, quietly directing our attention, our associations and our actions toward whatever target has been programmed deep in the mind. "For as he thinks in his heart, so is he." (Proverbs 23:7) Maltz arrived at this insight after studying patients who underwent plastic surgery. Some whose disfigurements were corrected experienced dramatic positive life changes. Others did not.

The difference, he concluded, was the self-image each person carried as their ultimate goal. The surgery could correct the face but not the internal target. This is why goal setting is a value-added activity, not an administrative formality. Goals absorbed at the level of belief, written down and regularly reviewed, shape what we notice, who we seek out and what actions we take, often without realizing it.

Leaders who create a compelling vision and inspire genuine buy-in are doing something more powerful than setting strategy. They are programming a shared target into the goal-seeking mechanism of every person on their team. The Gallup data shows the result: top-quartile employee attitude companies significantly outperform on productivity, profit, turnover and customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit successadvisorygroup.com.