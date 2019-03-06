San Jacinto training pays off at Occidental Petroleum

Six San Jacinto College process technology graduates were recently hired by Occidental Petroleum, proving they have the training it takes to fill the skills gap in today's petrochemical industry.

A signing ceremony was held to celebrate the graduates' achievement of earning their associate degrees and being offered full-time positions with Oxy. Occidental Petroleum plays a key role on the San Jacinto College Petrochemical Advisory Council, which ensures students receive training in the skillsets requested by industry employers.

"Here at San Jac, you have a great group of students who are receiving top-notch technical training and who are eager to find a career in our industry," said Jason Sevin, director of strategic planning with Oxy. "This hiring initiative is a real opportunity to expand where we find valuable people for our workforce in the Permian Basin."

The process of recruiting these students started when representatives from Oxy contacted Jeff Pearce, career coordinator for the future Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology set to open in the summer of 2019.

"I was thrilled when Oxy contacted me to set up interviews with our students," said Pearce. "Being able to provide our students direct contact with the companies they are looking to work for is priceless."

The students, Adrian Boutte, Tracy Guerra, Jesse Killen, Ruben Perez, Miguel Ramos and Joseph Ramirez, were all hired for positions in the Permian Basin region of West Texas, the top oil producing region in the U.S.

