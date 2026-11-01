Trevor Brasher’s path to leadership at Metal Coatings Corp. (MCC) was built from the ground up.

He started in the office at 14, moved to the shop floor by 16 and joined the Navy as an electrician at 19, where he developed the discipline and problem-solving skills that continue to shape his leadership today. After returning to the third-generation family business, Brasher worked across maintenance, production, supervision and sales, gaining firsthand knowledge of the people and processes behind the company. Those experiences ultimately prepared him to lead Metal Coatings, where his approach centers on understanding the work, listening to employees and carrying the company’s 52-year legacy forward.

What is the biggest news in your company right now?

Expand Safeguarding a legacy: Brasher paves way for new era at Metal Coatings Corp. Trevor Brasher, CEO/President, Metal Coatings Corp.

MCC is 52 years strong, and it’s an exciting time for us. Since we took over, we’ve invested in new plating equipment that doubled our plating capacity. Our next investment is in coating capacity, because producing a high-quality product with higher demand rates requires all processes running at their highest levels. We’re also bringing in robotics and automation, adopting new plating technologies and modernizing our systems with a new ERP platform. Everything we’re doing is aimed at one goal: making MCC efficient and more dependable for the customers who count on us, for the coming years and beyond.

What challenges have you faced as an executive in the company?

One of my biggest challenges has been modernizing a 52-year-old company without losing what made it successful. We’ve upgraded our equipment, systems and processes, and the key has been bringing our people along, explaining the why behind the upgrades and letting them see the results firsthand.

Supply chain volatility has been another challenge. To manage tariffs and raw material costs, we’ve shifted some sourcing to domestic suppliers and partnered with suppliers in other countries, but only after thorough quality inspections, because quality is never negotiable.

Today, our top issues have been finding and keeping skilled workers, managing tariffs and raw material costs, keeping pace with new coating and plating technologies and rising operating costs. Here’s what we’ve done about it. On the workforce side we raised our pay, which gives us a real chance to compete with larger companies for top talent. On costs, we’ve turned to automation, which lets us cut costs and increase capacity at the same time. This same investment keeps us current with new technology, so each solution supports the others.

What do you attribute to your company’s success in safety?

Safety has always been the foundation of how we operate. It’s the first thing we talk about every day, and it’s something we never compromise on. We attribute our success to a culture where every employee has the authority to stop a job if something isn’t safe, and to leadership that’s on the floor, not just in the office. Having worked nearly every job in this plant myself, I know what our people face every day.

Our safety program includes daily safety meetings, job safety analyses, PPE requirements, chemical-handling training for our plating and coating operations, lockout/tagout procedures, near-miss reporting, safety incentives, regular safety audits and an active safety committee.

What are your goals for your position?

My goals are simple: grow the business, take care of our people and protect the legacy. That means finishing our coating investment, expanding automation, keeping our pay competitive and making sure MCC is stronger when I hand it off than when I took it over.

For more information, visit metcoat.com.