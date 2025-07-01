From talent retention to knowledge transfer, the conversation around workforce development is evolving — and leaders across the chemical and manufacturing sectors are taking note.

Expand SABIC, Lubrizol, HASC offer insight into bridging workforce gaps From left are Chris Engelbert with SABIC, Christina Penrose with Lubrizol and Cami Hysler with Health and Safety Council.

Chris Engelbert, a senior environmental engineer with SABIC, understands the importance of early career engagement. He started as an intern and stayed on because of transparent conversations about growth opportunities. "As long as I’m having those dialogues with my leadership and my teams, I’m not going to pick up those calls," he said, referring to recruiter offers. What keeps his generation grounded is a focus on values, impact and purpose. "We want to work in an organization that’s living the values that they say… not just putting out as many pounds of plastic as possible."

That emphasis on a values-driven culture was echoed by Cami Hysler, senior VP of strategy with the Health and Safety Council (HASC), who’s spent two decades helping craft training programs. According to Hysler, the first 30 days on the job can make or break retention. "Creating an environment where they feel very comfortable and things are accessible… talking about what success looks like and how they can get there in that first 30 days — I think it’s really, really important."

At HASC, that approach has translated into custom leadership training tailored to both frontline workers and degree-holders, recognizing that a one-size-fits-all model falls short. "We promote people who are the best at their craft. One day they’re a peer, the next they’re a leader," she said. Programs designed around real-world plant scenarios and adult learning theories help bridge that transition — and foster the kind of mentorship that sustains long-term careers.

Christina Penrose, senior environmental manager with Lubrizol, said "We have employee resource groups to help our entrylevel employees get mobilized, connected with the organization and involved in the community." These groups often serve as a pipeline for mentorship and leadership opportunities.

Still, both Penrose and Engelbert agreed during this panel discussion at the American Chemistry Council’s 2025 Responsible Care® & Sustainability Conference: the most effective mentorships grow naturally. "I don’t find much value [in formal mentorship programs], to be honest," Engelbert admitted. "It really is more informal and organic… people I want to extract all the knowledge and stories from."

To make that knowledge transfer effective, he suggested having two people in the same role temporarily to allow firsthand learning. "That’s what really encourages knowledge transfer… so when they do ride off into the sunset, you have a better idea of what you’re getting into."

Social media has also changed the game, they agreed, expanding visibility and making engagement more essential. "It’s opened up a broader perspective," Penrose said. "We now can see things we wouldn’t have seen before." That visibility means employees are constantly reassessing where they see themselves.

That starts with breaking down stereotypes. "Generations are going to have tendencies," Engelbert said, "but you really just need to know your team and know your individuals; what motivates them." As Penrose put it, "You have to constantly have conversations… their aspirations change, their needs change."

Throughout the conversation, a consistent theme emerged: the human side of leadership. Creating space for conversations, mentorship, career mapping and purposeful culture isn’t an HR box to check — it’s how organizations remain competitive and cohesive amid rapid change.

Hysler captured it succinctly: "There’s never a point where you say, ‘I’ve done my training, now I’m a great leader.’ It’s a journey."