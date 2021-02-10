Don’t forget to protect your back off the job, too

Anyone who has ever experienced back pain knows it doesn't just affect you at work; it affects you at home, too.

The marvelous strength and flexibility engineered into your lower back makes it susceptible to developing lots of problems. And because of the many nerves that run through your spine and into the rest of your body, a problem in the lower back can lead to leg pain, hip problems and more.

One of the most common causes of back problems is lifting. Everyday activities like unloading grocery bags from the car or picking up and carrying a young child can lead to lower back problems. Lifting with your back bent or lifting while twisting your torso may cause a sudden injury to the lower back, and repetitive lifting with poor form can sometimes lead to chronic damage.

To protect your back when lifting:

Bend at your knees, not at your lower back. A completely flexed (forward bent) back can be highly susceptible to a ligament and/or disc injury.

Pivot your feet and hips rather than twisting your lower back.

Hold the object you're lifting close to your chest while straightening your spine.

Even doing something as innocent as bending forward for a prolonged period of time -- like when weeding a garden or vacuuming - can cause stress to discs and ligaments. For a few minutes after bending, the stability of the spine is reduced and the joints can become temporarily stiff.

If you find yourself bending or stressing your back for long periods, stand upright for a few minutes afterward to allow the spinal tissues to recover and go back into their normal shape before attempting any further exertion.

Did you know that the pressure within your discs rises up to 240 percent when you sleep at night for a minimum of seven hours? The reason is that while lying down, the spine is decompressed and the discs become fully hydrated, and that increased pressure puts them at a higher risk of herniating. When waking up in the morning, maintain good posture first thing and don't immediately jump into any lifting or bending. Give your back a little time to adjust before the day ahead.

One of the best ways to protect your back and reduce back pain is to strengthen the core muscles. It's always important to consult a doctor before starting any new exercise, but there are a number of low-impact exercises that can strengthen the muscles around the spine without breaking a sweat. Even brisk walking helps to increase blood flow to the spine and stretch the back muscles, so make sure to include some form of core exercise in your daily routine.

Swimming is another excellent way to strengthen the core, even for those who may already have some slight back pain. The buoyancy of the water allows the body to stretch without straining and applies slight resistance in every direction to give your muscles a workout. Exercise balls are also a great, low-impact way to strengthen the core without significant exertion - simply sitting upright on an exercise ball intermittently, for 20-30 minutes at a time, can help reduce and prevent regular aches and pains.

Keep in mind that lower back pain can also be caused by other seemingly unrelated issues. When accompanied by a fever, for instance, an achy and tight back can be the result of something as simple as a cold or the flu, but it can also (rarely) be a sign of a more serious infection.

If you experience back pain, it's always best to get checked out by your doctor. Fortunately, most cases of back pain get better on their own within six weeks. By taking just a few precautionary steps to protect and strengthen your back, you may be able to prevent back problems now and in the future.

For more information, visit www.spine-health.com.