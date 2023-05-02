Program changes create more resources for people in construction

Louisiana Construction Education Foundation (LCEF) has had a busy and productive year.

The organization has worked on new initiatives and kicked off its statewide Construction Connect Scholars program, in partnership with the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) and the Louisiana Department of Education. The board of directors also welcomed three new members.

LCEF just finished another year of awarding scholarships to high school seniors in the state of Louisiana through the Jump Start Construction Connect Scholars program. This program is the state’s first and only scholarship that is solely dedicated to Jump Start graduates. To be a Jump Start graduate, a student must be enrolled full-time in an LCTCS Construction Pathway Program or an Associated Builders and Contractors training program the summer or fall after earning a high school diploma.

Scholarships are awarded at $1,000 per recipient. This scholarship assists graduates in obtaining the necessary training to earn industry employment in construction fields aligned to four- and five-star jobs that may lead to management positions.

Recipients are selected by the LCEF board based on the strength of the industry credential(s) they earned in high school, a letter of recommendation, participation in career and technical student organizations and academic achievements such as GPA, career and technical course work and skills competition recognition. Anyone who is eligible is encouraged to apply next year when applications reopen, to ensure funds are used to support Louisiana’s ambitious youth. The construction industry can provide life-changing opportunities to individuals seeking a rewarding career with myriad opportunities for growth and development.

As new members of the LCEF Board of Directors, Norisha Kirts Glover, Connie Fabre and Kathy Trahan, all bring a strong level of determination, expertise and passion to the board.

“I am excited to be a part of the LCEF board because I think the foundation is engaged in activities in conjunction with key partners to change the industry,” said Glover. Glover is the founder and owner of NRK Construction, a firm that specializes in new construction, renovations, tenant buildouts and multi-family housing. Prior to establishing her business in 2015, she was a fundraiser for 12 years, supporting education reform in higher education institutions across the country.

Connie Fabre is president and CEO of Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance (GBRIA). She has led GBRIA for nearly three decades and has vast industry experience, including roles at Louisiana Chemical Association and Exxon Chemicals. The leadership of GBRIA helped in the founding of LCEF in 2009.

“It feels like a natural fit to take on this role,” Fabre said. “I am looking forward to bringing the industrial plant perspective to the board and to help grow and connect LCEF with more industrial stakeholders.”

LCEF also welcomes Kathy Trahan, president and CEO of Alliance Safety Council (ASC). During her tenure at ASC, Trahan has successfully implemented policies that have helped empower companies to make more effective use of their time and resources. She has been working in the industry for nearly 30 years. Prior to ASC, she was director of the Louisiana Center for Petrochemical Training at the Baton Rouge Community College.

LCEF leadership is very excited to benefit from the knowledge and experience each new member brings to the board. Working together to help expand quality education and training opportunities to those seeking careers in construction is an important shared goal.

