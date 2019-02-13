New year brings new TV series, updated book for BIC Media

BIC Media Solutions (BMS) is moving forward with re-releasing and revising "It's What We Do Together That Counts: The BIC Alliance Story," in celebration of BIC Alliance's 35th anniversary. LaunchPad Writing + Research's Ted Moon will co-author the book with BIC Alliance Founder and CEO Earl Heard.

Heard and Moon are telling the ongoing story of BIC Alliance and its strategic entities. Heard will use "It's What We Do Together That Counts" to continue to draw upon his life and business experiences. The book is expected to be released in the spring.

BMS is also making great strides with two new TV series: "The Power of Networking" and "Champions of Christian Networking."

"The Power of Networking" shares anecdotes, experiences and wisdom from entrepreneurs, business owners, motivational speakers, executives, media producers and more. "The Power of Networking" features interviews with:

Luis Aguilar, president and CEO, Houston Area Safety Council.

Dan BornÃ©, former president, Louisiana Chemical Association.

Chad Burke, CEO, Economic Alliance Houston Port Region.

Henk De Zwart, president and CEO, FLO-BIN Rentals.

Christine George, vice president, Air Liquide.

Scott Gerber, co-founder and CEO, The Community Company.

Kevin Hilton, CEO, IMPACT.

John Howell, master facilitator, Howell and Associates.

Chris Lyon, partner, L4 Solutions.

John McGovern, owner and CEO, Grimes, McGovern and Associates.

Tanner Moran, managing director, Hastings Equity Partners.

Sandy Scott, CEO, Sprint Industrial Holdings.

Kerry Siggins, CEO, StoneAge Inc.

Buddy Tucker, vice president of sales and marketing, Ohmstede.

Provicom, a state-of-the-art video production company based in Houston, is partnering with BMS to produce "The Power of Networking."

BMS is also launching "Champions of Christian Networking." This series will feature insights and pearls of wisdom from dozens of powerful and engaging Christian leaders.

"Champions of Christian Networking" features interviews with celebrities including Kevin Sorbo (actor) and Samantha Sorbo (talk show host), Jarred Coates (producer of "God's Not Dead"), Jamie Grace (Grammy-nominated musician) and many more.

"Champions of Christian Networking" is being co-produced by Baltimorebased DBM Films and directed by Doug Maddox. It will air on Christian broadcasting networks and platforms across the country, including Upliftv and Parables TV.

Heroes Recognition Cruise, 'Leisure Connection' TV honor veterans

BMS and the Sailing Angels Foundation recently held a Heroes Recognition Cruise in Kemah, Texas, to celebrate and remember veterans, first responders and wounded warriors.

BMS and Provicom filmed the Heroes Recognition Cruise, which aired on KIAHTV, CW39. The cruise served as Episode 2 of "The Leisure Connection," a 30-minute television show that showcases the best in lifestyle experiences, locations and events that you, your friends and family can enjoy together.

For more information about BIC Media Solutions' events, books or TV series, contact Earl Heard at earlheard@bicalliance.com or call (281) 538-9996.

