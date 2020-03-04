New, hassle-free solution for filling staffing needs

Staffing can be a daunting challenge for any business, no matter how large or small. In addition to the difficulty of simply finding the right fit for the hire, there is a huge administrative burden to undertake. Payroll and payroll taxes, worker compensation, health insurance offerings and administration, recruiting, pre-employment screening and employee benefit packages are just a few of the processes that must be addressed before new workers can show up for their first day on the job.

Based out of Houma, Louisiana, Helix Resources is changing all of that by offering a solution to the administrative headache that comes with staffing. That solution is called "HR2." A full-time employment partnership designed to relieve the burden of human resources administration, payroll, insurance and employee benefits, HR2 shifts staffing liabilities from the company to Helix. This allows companies to get out of the employment business and instead focus on their core operations.

HR2 shifts staffing liabilities from the company to Helix.

Small- and medium-sized businesses are placed at a disadvantage when competing for talent with larger employers who offer richer benefits packages due to their market leverage. Helix's HR2 approach levels the playing field by offering those same benefits to prospective employees so companies that partner with Helix are not priced out of the market due to administrative overhead.

Helix workers still report directly to supervisors and managers at the partner company, and the company still fully manages all day-to-day job duties. Helix does not have the ability to change pay rates, approve time off or alter any terms of the workers' positions except as requested by the partner. An employee handbook is created by Helix based on the partner company's specific needs. Benefits such as vacation, holiday pay and bonuses are billed to the partner company by Helix at a reduced rate or direct pass-through. This ensures that Helix employees working for your company receive all of the same benefits as traditional directhire employees, promoting the long-term retention and reduced turnover of your trained workforce.

Through a written contract, Helix also protects and indemnifies its partner companies against claims and lawsuits that could be made by a Helix worker. The company carries robust general liability and workers' compensation packages, including United States Longshore and Harbor Workers Compensation Act coverage.

When partnering with Helix and using its HR2 approach, the company works together to transition all or a portion of its direct-hire employees under Helix's HR2 umbrella with zero interruptions to business. This can be accomplished in one of several ways: Helix can either bulk-hire all of the company's current direct-hires, hire all direct-hires in carefully planned phases, or slowly take over the employment pool by managing 100 percent of new-hire growth and attrition for the current workforce.

Because Helix manages and pays for all upfront staffing premiums, its partners cut only one weekly check to Helix. This is another huge benefit for small- and medium- sized businesses because it improves cash flow and time management, in addition to reducing staffing overhead.

Not just another staffing company

Helix is not just another staffing company; it doesn't simply send the first person who walks through its doors to its partners in the field. The company follows a detailed, six-step process to screen each applicant to make sure the prospective worker is not only competent, but also possesses the intangibles of a safety-conscious worker.

Helix's recruitment program and outsourcing simplifies and expedites the hiring process by improving the quality and quantity of talent; being scalable to meet specific needs; reducing the lead-time requirements to fill positions; and improving efficiency by centralizing and standardizing the entire recruiting process.

For more information, visit www.helixresources.com or call (985) 226-0292.