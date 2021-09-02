NDT rentals company welcomes new management

Burton NDT Rentals has added two new regional managers to its team.

Mark Eddy is the Southeast regional manager working out of the Atlanta office. Eddy has sales and operational responsibility for the Southeast and East Coast locations.

Eric Williams is the Gulf Coast regional manager, working out of Burton NDT Rentals' headquarters in La Porte, Texas. Williams has operational responsibility for the Gulf Coast locations including Port Arthur, Corpus Christi, and La Porte, Texas.

Mark Eddy, Southeast regional manager, Burton NDT Rentals.

Eddy and Williams bring extensive sales knowledge, operational experience and customer service skills to Burton NDT Rentals. Their individual experience, coupled with years of industry expertise, will help lead customer growth into new markets and geographic expansion, but more importantly, their talents will provide another level of reliability that customers can count on. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Eddy and Williams to learn more about their roles and leadership.

Eric Williams, Gulf Coast regional manager, Burton NDT Rentals.

BIC: Tell us a little about your background.

EDDY: I started in the environmental field as a project manager for an environmental stack testing company. I completed multiple projects for companies such as Exide Technologies, Mead West Vaco and Georgia Pacific. I sharpened my equipment knowledge and skills for several years while working as a branch manager for a large NDT/remote visual inspection/environmental equipment rental company.

WILLIAMS: After graduating from Southern University, I was commissioned as a second lieutenant of infantry in the U.S. Army. I have served for over 20 years in various leadership and executive-level positions from North America to Afghanistan.

BIC: What attracted you to Burton NDT Rentals?

EDDY: We are a company that puts customers first, and we are willing to do what it takes to help our customers in any way.

WILLIAMS: I was attracted to Burton because it has a proven industry leader with Mark Burton as president. The growth potential and financial stability of the organization is solid. All benchmark business indicators point to expansion and industry influence.

BIC: What can customers expect from your regional leadership?

EDDY: The biggest thing they can expect from my leadership is accountability and support. No matter the situation, we are going to do whatever it takes to assist our customers. It does not matter if your order is $10 or $10,000, we are going to go above and beyond your expectations.

WILLIAMS: Customers can expect high-quality rental equipment coupled with equally high-quality customer service and industry expertise from Burton. Using my 20-plus years of executive-level experience and knowledge, customers will understand that they are the reason we are in business and our No. 1 goal is customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit www.bndtrentals.com or call (281) 941-4311.