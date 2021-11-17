Master the virtual interview: 10 steps to success

In Part 2 of this series, I'll discuss the five remaining steps to a successful virtual interview.

(The first five steps can be found on pg. 136 of the September/October issue.) These tips should enhance your ability to create a positive impression and enable you to shine as an outstanding candidate. Let's get started.

6. Build rapport. Establishing rapport is important in any interview setting, but especially so in a virtual environment. In person, your firm handshake, enthusiasm and genuine smile set the tone. According to Cheryl Palmer, career coach and owner of career coaching service Call to Careers, smiling is the best way to break the ice and develop rapport with your interviewer. A sincere smile helps you present a pleasant, confident demeanor and also helps keep energy in your voice. If you are someone who finds it difficult to smile, perhaps you can post a motivational/career-related cartoon on your monitor to set the mood throughout the interview. 7. Consider your body language. An often-overlooked yet vital form of communication is nonverbal communication. When we interact with others, we continually send and receive myriad wordless cues. The messages can generate enthusiasm, interest, trust and credibility, or they can produce the opposite. Having said that, during a virtual interview, sit up straight, lean forward a bit, smile and make eye contact by looking directly into the webcam. Research indicates that interviewers are more likely to remember what you said if you maintain eye contact, so keep your eyes on the webcam when speaking - not on the monitor image of the person.

This technique also lends itself to a more natural-feeling conversation and active engagement with the interviewer. Ensure that you use gestures appropriately to project a natural communication style. The interviewer should be able to see your upper body so your gestures will be visible. Work out a comfortable picture of yourself in the camera's view when you're practicing so you will be prepared on the day of the interview.

8. Rehearse. Schedule a mock interview with a friend or relative to run through the entire interview process as a dress rehearsal so you will get a sense of what this type of interview feels like, as well as to have a chance to work out any potential problems. Provide the person who will be conducting the mock interview with a list of sample questions. This will help make the situation more realistic. Do not memorize your responses. You want to sound natural, confident and prepared. 9. Address technical issues ASAP. Keep Murphy's Law in mind: "Anything that can go wrong will go wrong." Test your system before your interview to ensure video and audio are working properly. Make sure you have your phone available and the interviewer's mobile number as a backup option if technical issues arise. Remain calm and professional, and inform the interviewer of any problems as quickly as possible. Ask for suggestions as to how you should proceed. You may need to end the call and redial. 10. Follow up. Send a "thank you" note just as you would after an in-person interview. Express your appreciation for the interviewer's time, reinforce your enthusiasm for the position/company, highlight your key selling points and the strengths you could bring to the role, and mention any relevant information that was not addressed.

Keep in mind, this note provides you with the opportunity to resell yourself and leave a lasting impression. Generally, two or three paragraphs should be sufficient. Be sure to proof and email the note within 24 hours.

Preparing for and conducting a virtual interview may be a bit different than what you're used to with a traditional face-to-face interview. A key challenge and the main difference, of course, is mastering the technology. The bottom line is to treat the virtual interview as you would any interview: Be prepared, practice and give it your best.

For more information on Dr. White's career services, visit www.successimages.com or email successim1@yahoo.com.