How to say you're sorry - the right way

I recently found myself in a situation where I needed to apologize to someone I hurt. I was conflicted, my thoughts filled with self-justifying righteousness: "I am right, and I am hurt, too!" Yet, at the same time, I was filled with regret, choking on unfinished words and self-reproach. "This isn't turning out the way I want it to," I said to myself. The only way to get myself out of my self-inflicted situation was to say, "I'm sorry."

Apologizing is difficult, especially when the stakes are high and the hurt runs deep. It's easy to let yourself off the hook, blaming the other person and minimizing your role in the situation. When you finally bring yourself to say the words, stress hormones flood the body, creating fight-or-flight responses. Your brain screams, "Don't do it! Run!" or "Get mad! Don't go down without a fight!" It takes everything in your power to go through with it. Your mind spins as you think of a million ways to express yourself. But in the end, it's worth it. When you apologize, it allows space for both you and the other person to move forward, to let go and to forgive. It makes both you and the other person feel better.

So, how do you apologize the right way?

Write down the outcomes you want. Before you go into a high-stress situation, know what you want to get out of it. Write down your desired outcomes and keep them handy during the conversation; it will help you stay on track if the person responds emotionally, and you can review them if you find yourself getting emotional or making excuses. Examples of outcomes might be to repair a damaged relationship, defuse an emotional situation or simply to own your part in a conflict.

Check your emotions. Choose how you want to feel. Emotions don't have to dictate your feelings and reactions. Even when they are strong, you can still choose how you want to feel. You can choose to feel compassion, relief or ownership, or you can choose to feel angry, justified or shameful. It's up to you to determine your outlook on the situation, so check your emotions and choose to see the bright side of apologizing.

Apologize. Own it. Don't over-explain your actions. It's best just to say, "I am sorry; I own what I did." Most people don't want to hear excuses, because they water down the apology and make it feel insincere. Sometimes it may be appropriate to explain your side, but only do it to help the person forgive and not to minimize your role in what happened. Over-explaining sounds like excuse-making.

Express regret. Be specific. In addition to saying, "I'm sorry," you should express regret for hurting the other person. For example, "I regret hurting you; it was wrong of me to blame you, and it damaged our relationship. Our relationship is important to me, and I understand that I have to earn your trust back." This validates the person's feelings, which is what most people want out of an apology. Being specific brings a tone of sincerity, and it shows you understand how your actions affected the person.

Ask questions and listen. Remember, the person you are apologizing to isn't only there to hear you out. Give him or her the opportunity to respond. Ask questions to draw out meaningful dialogue, listen carefully and don't get defensive.

Make commitments and keep them. After you've apologized and expressed regret, make a commitment to change your behavior. Outline what you are going to do differently, and follow through. Everyone makes mistakes, but there is nothing worse than repeating it because you didn't change your behavior. Trust can be rebuilt quickly if you demonstrate that you've learned from what happened.

Smile, say "thank you" and leave. At the end of your apology, smile. Smiling makes everyone feel better and it releases tension. Thank the person for listening, and then leave. Most people need time to process, and hanging around afterward doesn't allow the space required to do so.

Following these steps will help you deliver a sincere, meaningful apology and start the process of forgiveness. As famous cartoonist Lynn Johnson famously wrote, "An apology is the superglue of life. It can repair just about anything."

For more information, contact Kerry Siggins at kerry.siggins@stoneagetools.com. To read her blog, visit www.kerrysiggins.com/blog.

