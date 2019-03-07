Pre-apprenticeship programs address skilled labor shortage

The Iron Workers' (IW's) National Training Fund (NTF) launched an innovative pre-apprenticeship program for women in 2015 to improve workforce diversity. The program's success led to the launch of a pre-apprenticeship program for veterans this year. Spearheaded by State Apprenticeship Director Dick Zampa, these three-week "gladiator" training programs are designed to allow participants a chance to explore the trade. First of its kind in the industry, the training serves as a pre-screening -- a precursor to the IW's four-year intensive apprenticeship training program -- to ensure success. Classes for both programs take place at the University of Iron in Benicia, California, a regional training center for the NTF and a training hub for Bay Area apprenticeship and journeyman training.

The veterans' pilot program was launched in September 2018.

"Veterans served our country in the military, and now they can have a lucrative career in the trades building the country," said Zampa.

Instructors Zampa and Carrie Steele of IW Local 378 in La Honda, California, follow a well-rounded curriculum to ensure the programs prepare participants for a successful career as ironworker apprentices for the next four years.

The women's program has a record 85-percent retention rate on average, which helps increase diversity in the workforce.

"These modern-day 'Rosie the Riveters' are going into the construction industry well prepared," said Steele about the women's "gladiator" program. "It prepares them for any challenge they may face in the four-year apprenticeship program in their home locals."

Participants attend classes nine hours per day, six days per week, to complete 180 hours of classroom instruction and extensive hands-on training in tying knots, measurements and layouts, oxy-fuel cutting, shielded metal arc welding, how to use a 9-inch grinder and oxy/fuel torch, the shielded metal arc welding process and material handling. Classes include orientation, fire watch, traffic flagger, OSHA Subpart R, fall protection, heat illness, steel erection, welding and rigging.

The Ironworker Management Progressive Action Cooperative Trust (IMPACT) and NTF cover training costs and all expenses for participants, including lodging, meals, tools and books.

The women emerge from the 19-day course skilled, energized and ready to start their careers as ironworker apprentices. Due to the success of the pre-apprenticeship program, another course was added that runs until March 14 at the University of Iron.

Pre-apprenticeship training is a proven method of attracting and retaining skilled workers. The NTF is working to extend this opportunity to underrepresented populations.

For more information, visit www.universityofiron.org.

