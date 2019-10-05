Making the most of employee training

Having highly skilled electrical technicians and field engineers is key to performing maintenance successfully on your electrical system during a turnaround. This is true for all crafts on the jobsite. Because technology is always improving in the electrical world, ongoing training must receive constant emphasis so that workers can keep up with continuous technological advances. This ongoing workforce development is a vital activity for every successful company.

Individuals vary in how they learn most effectively. Engineers typically learn from textbooks or self-study material, while technicians may prefer experiential learning, taking a hands-on approach to learning a new task. So, what is the best way to train the workforce? The best way is to engage the workforce with a multipronged approach. Here are some training methods you should consider.

On-the-job training

On-the-job training (OJT) is a very effective form of training, especially for skills that require a hands-on approach. For some tasks, sending instructors or subject matter experts into the field to teach special skills can also be a very productive means to train workers. OJT works best when there is a structure that includes sign-offs, which helps provide direction for the mentors. It is not always possible for a trainee to learn from a mentor on a live jobsite because of the pace of the job, especially when the task only occurs during shutdowns and under extreme time pressure.

Classroom training

Instructor-led classroom training can be one of the best forums for learning. This is the basis for learning at most colleges and trade schools. This should be part of any training program, especially for training on tasks that require hands-on work. Classroom training can be expensive because employees are not working at their jobs, and the level of learning is dependent on the effort put in by the student. Therefore, students should be required to take and pass a test to ensure the class is not just a day out of the field and true value is obtained. Some companies use interactive online classes so that employees can be taught at multiple locations without the expenses for all to travel to one site. This method does allow for interaction with the instructor, but some of the value of hands-on demonstrations may be lost.

Computer-based training

Computer-based training (CBT) can be a valuable part of a training strategy. It is a lower-cost option because employees are not required to be at the same place or in a classroom at the same time. However, for certain types of training, CBT alone may not be adequate. Many people need interaction to fully understand the subject. Lower-level skills and procedures tend to be better topics for CBT. CBT is making strides by providing more of an interactive feel with the additions of 3-D simulation and virtual simulation. How-to videos on specific tasks can also be a great resource for employees to learn from.

Social learning

Social media platforms can be another great tool for teaching employees. Many companies have internal social platforms that allow employees to share experiences. Employees can share a problem they encountered and how they solved it. Internal social media forums where technicians or engineers can post a problem they encountered and get feedback in real-time on how to solve the issue can help the employee with the issue and is also a great way for others to learn. Typically, if one employee runs into a problem, others will likely run into the same problem down the road. Social learning is not for all workers, but millennials are much more inclined to benefit from this type of learning.

Micro-learning

Once we have been through training, we often lose most of the information we learned within a short period of time. Providing micro-learning follow-ups through quizzes or videos can be a great way to have employees retain what they learned.

Using a mixture of these training types can greatly benefit your workforce and help stretch your training dollars.

