Lubrizol partners with Houston-area college, develops industry-ready workforce

The incumbent worker training program at the LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy and Technology (CPET) at San Jacinto College hosted an engineering boot camp for Lubrizol engineers in March.

According to Jay Culver, incumbent workforce director with CPET, the boot camp serves a critical industry need.

"Our engineering boot camps are designed to connect academic concepts with real-world applications," Culver said. "By combining classroom instruction with hands-on laboratory experiences, we create an environment where engineers can develop practical skills, they can implement immediately upon returning to their facilities."

Engineers from Lubrizol study plans at the LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy and Technology at San Jacinto College during an engineering bootcamp. Photo by Melissa Trevizo

Lubrizol Corp. is a global specialty chemical company that produces and supplies technologies to customers in the transportation, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s products and technologies include additives for lubricants and fuels, specialty chemicals for industrial applications, and performance materials for consumer products.

"Ongoing training and development are crucial for maintaining a skilled workforce," said Rylan Foster, learning and development manager with Lubrizol Deer Park. "Collaborating with educational institutions like San Jac helps Lubrizol ensure that its workforce has the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed."

The partnership also creates continuous learning opportunities for existing employees, helping them advance their careers while staying current with the latest industry trends and technologies.

"Experiences at San Jacinto College provide Lubrizol employees with access to new technologies, innovative solutions and fresh perspectives that can be beneficial for the company’s growth and competitiveness," Foster said.

Lubrizol engineers spent two days at CPET reviewing instrumentation devices, equipment, scaling calculation, control valves and pressure control.

CPET houses degree programs in process technology, instrumentation, electrical, inspection technology and EHS. The building’s 35 labs and the 8,000-square-foot exterior glycol process unit are all utilized for degree programs and incumbent worker training based on the industry’s needs and desires.

"The San Jacinto College team has been great to work with," Foster said. "They provide high-quality training sessions that are often customized to meet the specific needs and requests of our local production facilities."

For more information, visit sanjac.edu.