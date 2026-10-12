Lilly to support efforts to strengthen the workforce with San Jacinto College

Eli Lilly and company will provide $12.5 million to support student success, program development, equipment, and facilities at San Jacinto College to build a reliable pipeline of technicians in careers that support advanced chemical synthesis and pharmaceutical manufacturing in the Greater Houston region.

Pharmaceutical giant Lilly made the announcement at its Houston groundbreaking ceremony, marking its second large-scale facility to manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients in the. U.S., located in Generation Park in northeast Harris County. The relationship will focus on refining curriculum and strengthening recruitment for the College’s biotechnology program, while developing Lilly-focused training pathways that produce technicians, operators, maintenance professionals, and other manufacturing talent. Lilly experts will serve as support for curriculum review, and instructor readiness and preparation, in addition to participating in recruitment and career exposure activities for San Jacinto College students.

“This $12.5 million of support is a significant commitment to San Jacinto College students and the future of our region. Through this relationship, Eli Lilly and San Jacinto College are connecting education and industry in meaningful ways to prepare students for careers in advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing. By aligning our programs, facilities, and training with the needs of industry, we can create opportunities for students to gain the skills and experience that will lead to high-demand careers while building a workforce that will support our region’s continued growth,” Dr. Brenda Hellyer, San Jacinto College Chancellor.

This five-year relationship reflects San Jacinto College’s commitment to developing education and training opportunities that align with the evolving needs of the region’s pharmaceutical industries. As a leader and preferred training partner for industry, San Jacinto College is committed to advancing innovative, industry-aligned education that prepares students for careers in emerging fields and helps meet the demand for skilled talent across the region’s life sciences and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Additional Lilly donation

Separately, Lilly is providing a $2.5 million charitable donation to the San Jacinto College Foundation to the Foundation’s Promise @ San Jac Scholarship endowment. With this catalytic donation, the Foundation’s $30 million endowment goal has been exceeded, allowing the Foundation’s Promise @ San Jac Scholarship to continue to help expand access to a San Jacinto College education for generations to come. The Foundation’s Promise Scholarship covers 100% of in-district tuition and books for graduating high school seniors who live in the San Jacinto College taxing district. Since 2021, more than 13,800 students have become Promise Scholars at San Jacinto College, with nearly $12 million awarded in tuition and academic support.

“When you invest in a place like Houston, you invest in its people first,” said Edgardo Hernandez, executive vice president and president of Lilly Manufacturing Operations. “This facility will run on the talent of this community, powered by our relationship with San Jacinto College. We’re hiring across the greater Houston area to help residents build careers close to hime. This facility itself is being built to the highest standards for safety, quality and responsible stewardship of the environment, andevery one of these jobs helps bring innovative medicines to the patients counting on them.”

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San Jacinto College’s biotechnology and advanced chemical synthesis pharmaceutical manufacturing training capabilities provide a foundation for the relationship. As a National Institute for Bioprocessing Research & Training (NIBRT) Global Partner serving the southern United States, the College’s Center for Biotechnology at the Generation Park Campus offers industry-aligned training opportunities that support workforce development for advanced chemical synthesis manufacturing. The College’s LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, & Technology also provides hands-on experiences in process operations, reactor systems, and production environments to support workforce development. Together, these facilities support the development of technical skills relevant to pharmaceutical manufacturing.