Leaving a legacy in the skilled trade shortage

Almost everyone wants to leave a legacy. There's a willingness to leave something significant behind and to be remembered. This is especially true for employees who enjoy a lengthy career working for the same employer. When they reflect on their careers, they hope their work was meaningful.

Take Joe Costanzo, whose career spans 44 years. Costanzo's seen the industry evolve firsthand while running industrial branches in the South and serving the industrial pipe, valve and fitting (PVF) business and their associated contractors, engineering firms and end users.

Over the years, he became involved with a professional organization, the PVF Roundtable. The organization "prepares for the future of the industry by providing funds to educational and training institutes to encourage the growth of the PVF field."

When Costanzo decided to pursue leadership roles within PVF Roundtable, he began shaping his legacy. His roles included serving as vice president and overseeing the scholarship program. Most recently, he hosted the 2019 Roundtable Dinner in Houston. The event raised funds to address a concern that Costanzo has observed over the course of his career: the reality that skilled trade professionals are retiring at a higher rate than the industry can replace them.

The skilled trade gap in the industrial industry is no secret. It is estimated there are 200,000 vacant skilled trade positions in America. Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute expect the shortage to get worse, with 2.4 million jobs likely going unfilled over the next decade. This could jeopardize more than $2.5 trillion of economic growth.

"If we don't address the gap soon, it's going to slow down our nation's progress," Costanzo said. "Not only do we need welders to put the plants together and to keep them running, but the skilled trades are also an honorable career path. With a good job in the skilled trades, you can purchase a house, start a retirement fund, or enroll your child in dance or soccer. You can ensure your family's well-being."

The first step on that path for individuals and part of the answer to the skilled trade gap involves job training programs and education. "Several challenges face skilled trade students," Costanzo said. "They may have financial hardships or be facing a health crisis. Sometimes, the biggest obstacle is being able to commit time. A scholarship of $1,000 can change a life. It helps create ways to get into and stay in school."

Costanzo receives letters weekly from scholarship recipients:

"Thank you for greatly reducing my financial burden. With less time worrying about money, I can focus on making outstanding grades. One day, I hope I can help other students achieve their goals as you have helped me."

"Two years ago, I was in an accident that put me in a wheelchair for a year. Thanks to the scholarship, I'm lucky to have found my purpose. I love to weld!"

For the scholarship recipients who complete their training, the opportunities are limitless.

"These are highly skilled jobs, and therefore they are highly paid jobs. You can make $75,000-$100,000 per year in the industrial space right after graduation," Costanzo said. "Plus, you don't have college debt."

So what are Costanzo's secrets to leaving a legacy? Here's his advice:

Get involved in professional organizations. You'll learn about issues impacting the industry and expand your network.

Don't be afraid to take on big projects. Ask younger co-workers to work with you. This is a great way to share your knowledge and skills.

Finally, share the wins. Costanzo passes along every "thank you" letter. He wants others to see the difference they can make in a person's life.

The skilled trade gap is an area where we can all leave a legacy. For Costanzo, it's not just the letters that remind him of his work; it's the little things, too. He knows that every time he turns on a light, that's thanks to a power company that was built by skilled trade professionals. He can appreciate the water that runs to his home and the gas he puts in his car thanks to skilled trade professionals - perhaps someone he helped along the way.

