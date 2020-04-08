Large-scale projects simplified through ease of process

Without effective onboarding, it takes service vendors and their employees longer to get up to speed and drive profitability for your business. When your company struggles to manage onboarding tasks, there are several consequences, including:

Slower third-party turnaround time, which may impact future revenue opportunities.

Improper third-party vetting, which leads to increased legal compliance risks.

Wasted time and resources, taking your attention away from higher priorities.

Greenup Industries, a provider of maintenance and third-party procurement services, provides a full range of onboarding solutions, maintenance and staffing services, as well as specialty construction services, to a diverse client base. Greenup Industries can solve your onboarding problems in five steps:

Step 1: Attract the best subcontractors to your organization.

Step 2: Evaluate potential subcontractors.

Step 3: Hire and onboard subcontractors.

Step 4: Provide on-site supervision to ensure quality work.

Step 5: Free your organization from subcontractor headaches.

During the past five years, Greenup Industries' strategy has been to identify opportunities to retrofit and change systems so they work more efficiently.

"We first realized that one of the most impactful ways to cut costs in facilities management is to have our vendors join the Greenup team," explained Rodney Greenup, CEO of Greenup Industries. "We now have thousands of experienced, qualified and vetted vendors and can offer our clients safe onboarding, quality control, oversight and indemnity for our services."

For 30 years, Greenup Industries has provided professional and specialized services and procurement support to a diverse clientele. A trusted construction and project management partner, Greenup Industries has built its solid reputation by addressing the needs of the oil and gas and telecommunication industries, as well as government agencies.

Through its proprietary software, Greenup Tracker, all of Greenup Industries' vendors are managed in the same consistent manner. Each vendor chosen to participate must be capable of performing quality work and be insured. Geared toward continuous improvement, Greenup Tracker significantly increases your project's prospects for success.

Before onboarding, vendors must sign an indemnity agreement, submit to drug testing and have a clean safety record (no safety incidents within the past 12-36 months). To ensure accountability and quality assurance, a Greenup representative escorts the vendor to the worksite and tracks the on-site training.

Greenup Tracker also provides vendors with an efficient system and reliable terms for payment.

"We developed Greenup Tracker to solve two different sets of problems," Greenup said. "For our clients, we wanted to reduce the amount of time spent administering contracts, tracking vendors and entering data manually from multiple monitoring systems. For our vendors, we wanted to standardize and ease the process of getting them onboarded, vetted and paid. The system is a win-win for everyone involved. Preferred vendors gain access to multiple jobsites and can easily add a work order, check on the progress of any job and monitor their payment status with ease."

For more information, visit www.greenupind.com or call (225) 283-4843.