KIS named among Houston’s top workplaces

This hits close to home for me.

Our teammates recently named Knight Industrial Services (KIS) one of Houston Chronicle's Top Workplaces through an anonymous culture survey sent to the entire company.

My father started KIS in 1980. Growing up, I often heard him tell my mother stories about his employees, their successes, how proud he was of them and even about their struggles. There were so many times my dad would come home with an idea of how he could help someone, and my mother always supported him. There was compassion and excitement in his voice when he talked about his team, and he was honored that they chose to work for him.

Compassion for people was engrained into my brother and me. We saw how much my dad cared for his team, and we share those same values. Four years ago, my dad handed the company over to us, and today we operate with the same values he did for 37 years.

Receiving this award was eye-opening, and the feedback is so valuable. We now know what exactly our teammates appreciate, what makes them feel at home at KIS, and what we need to do to keep and protect our amazing culture as we grow. Our teammates aren't numbers. They are faces and smiles, friends and family.

Here are a few quotes from the survey that I am proud to share:

"I always feel like I'm being taught the next step to better my career." "Knight always pushes me in the right direction for advancing in the company." Our teammates deserve to be developed and feel motivated to learn more. Every quarter, we hold Knight School, a leadership training program where we teach them different skills, hold leadership classes and more. We review often and train in the moment.

"I feel included." Every teammate should be included in company goals and milestones. We are transparent about the state of the company, which is an announcement held every quarter. We review our next quarter's goals, priorities and the current state of the company. Our CEO also holds bi-weekly town halls where site leaders are encouraged to bring up what is and isn't working.

"We have L10 meetings where we throw everything on the table and come up with solutions on how to operate efficiently." They deserve to be empowered and trusted to make decisions on their own. With our operating system, decisions are made from the field. They are taught how to evaluate an issue and make a decision.

"The level of transparency and the flexibility to change things when we see them become an issue." Our employees deserve to be heard. With the weekly L10 meetings, they have a voice. According to the survey, we ranked in the top 5 percent for "open mindedness."

"I actually feel appreciated and noticed." Teammates need to be recognized. At KIS, we recognize often and reward them through our recognition program.

"I feel as if we are changing the industry." "I instantly felt as if I was part of something larger, something that was meaningful. They understand that the people need to be treated fairly and supported to create the culture of ever-growing capacity, truth, loyalty and respect that every individual deserves." They deserve to be happy and feel like they stand for something by being in the KIS family. Our passion and what makes us get out of bed in the morning is to serve those who serve us. Receiving this award proved that our employees see and appreciate what we do. Being a part of this team is special, and I'm so proud to see my father's vision live on.

