What really is essential?

There are many things we have learned over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among other things, we have learned how to use virtual meeting software, how to work from home and to wash our hands many times a day. But the biggest lesson I've learned came from talking to a very intelligent friend of mine, who simply stated, "Watch who will still be working in two weeks." That is where we should invest our money and instruct young people to focus their careers.

I look around and see a lot of employees in different industries not working. Millions of people are suddenly unemployed and filing for unemployment benefits. In April, the unemployment rate tripled inside of just one week. I read the government's orders as to who is essential and who is not essential and observe who is still working and who is not.

What I see is that almost all construction workers are still working. Skilled construction workers are still showing up every day and being well-paid for their knowledge and skills. I have begun to realize how important the construction industry is to the health and well-being of this country. Construction is placed in the same category as health care workers, food chain suppliers and first responders. The construction industry is as critical to our country as any of these other professions.

But it has been just as interesting for me to see which jobs are nonessential to the country. A lot of hard-earned college degrees are leading straight to unemployment lines. The value we once placed on obtaining a college degree at all costs is being reconsidered as we go through this virus-caused recession. A lot of people with college degrees and college debt are moving back home with their parents while skilled construction workers are going to work.

ABC's primary mission is to provide construction-based training programs to maintain a skilled construction workforce. We have been promoting and providing craft training for several decades. But a decade ago, our call to promote craft training programs fell on deaf ears. Everyone wanted to march off to college to get a degree -- no matter what they majored in and no matter what the cost. Within the past decade, that lock-step has been broken as people realize the degree itself does not necessarily lead to a good job and the debt accrued is crushing.

Now the call for craft training is gaining traction. Most high schools in the Gulf Coast region have started or reestablished technical training programs. Construction classes are expanding in community colleges and other nonprofit entities, including ABC chapters. People are starting to find good careers that are in high demand with great wages. Average craft worker earnings are equal to or better than average college graduates' salaries. If you average in unemployed college graduates, the technical training program graduates' salaries easily exceed college graduates' salaries.

It took the COVID-19 virus to officially make the point that construction careers are critical to our country. The government deemed it essential, clearly defining it as such in federal orders. Everyone has been officially put on notice as to how important the industry and the people who work in it are to the foundation and productivity of the U.S. As my wise friend suggested, someone looking for a career choice should take a good look right now at who is safely working and who is staying home.

Author's note: This article was written three weeks into the COVID-19 "Stay Home -- Work Safe" orders in Harris County, Texas.

For more information, contact Russell Hamley at (713) 523-6ABC [6222] or r.hamley@abchouston.org.

