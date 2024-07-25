Louisiana is the hub for industrial growth, and to fuel that growth, we need the next generation to see the opportunities that our industry offers.

There are pathways to prosperity in every corner of industry and there is no better time to explore those that can be gained with a certification or two-year degree. At a time when students are searching for more options than the traditional four-year degree pathway, industry stands ready to welcome them into industrial crafts, operations or as lab technicians.

The average age of an industrial craft worker is around 44 years old, and in 15 years they will begin considering retirement. It takes around three to five years for a new craft worker to reach the skilled craft level of proficiency and another three to five to reach journey level competency. The overlay between attrition, recruitment and training tells us the time to act is now.

Expand Journey to industry: Making careers attainable for youth

This spring, the New Orleans Region Industry Alliance (NORIA), a committee of local plant managers, hosted its inaugural Journey to Industry career event. This interactive event brought approximately 200 10th grade students together with leaders from industrial manufacturing facilities, construction companies and post-secondary education providers.

Students from nine high schools were in attendance, including East Jefferson; John Ehret; L.W. Higgins; L.B. Landry; Belle Chase; South Plaquemines; Destrehan; Hahnville and East St. John. Attending students primarily explored the STEM pathway careers in highest demand and accessible with certifications and/or two-year associate degrees such as welding, pipefitting, electrical technicians, millwrights and process operators. The event was created in response to the need for skilled employees across all disciplines. According to industry forecasts, over $100 billion is being invested in Louisiana to meet energy transition and growing consumer product needs. Approximately 100,000 people will be needed to construct, operate and maintain these facilities between 2024 and 2027.

Participating in the event were representatives from Louisiana parishes, including Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Charles and St. John the Baptist. The following companies and organizations hosted the students at interactive booths, showcasing the many exciting careers available in our industry.

Industrial plants: Bayer; Bunge; Chalmette Refining; Chevron Oronite; Dow; OxyChem and Valero.

Industrial construction and maintenance companies: Brown & Root Industrial Services; Cajun Industries; EXCEL; ISC Constructors; MMR Constructors; Performance Contractors; Triad Electric & Controls and Turner Industries.

Post-secondary education providers: ABC New Orleans/Bayou Craft training program; Delgado Community College; Gulf Coast Safety Council and Nunez Community College.

NORIA has also scheduled an event for this fall called Women in Industry to engage high school girls. The girls will be able to visit with women who work in industry, learn about different career options, resume writing and more.

The need is great, the growth is here and the opportunities are endless. Louisiana is proving to be at the epicenter of the energy transition and all hands-on-deck are needed to attract the necessary talent and resources to take advantage of this unprecedented time and opportunity.

For more information, visit gbria.org.