Industry projects propelled, skilled workers in high demand

Like many of our Gulf Coast neighbors, Louisiana is facing ongoing skilled industrial worker shortages which were only exacerbated by the pandemic.

The Louisiana Construction Education Foundation (LCEF) is working to increase the number and quality of construction education programs in Louisiana for those seeking a rewarding career in this industry so critical to our state.

The organization’s board is composed of experienced industrial construction leaders who are committed to expanding the pipeline of qualified workers to meet existing and anticipated needs in Louisiana and beyond. The board of directors includes: Milton Graugnard, Cajun Industries LLC; Art Favre, Performance Contractors Inc.; Kenny Freeman, Brown & Root; David Helveston, ABC, Pelican Chapter; Ken Naquin, LA Associated General Contractors; Glen Redd, Triad Electric & Controls Inc.; Torrence Robinson, Fluor; Monty Sullivan, Louisiana Community and Technical College System; Stevie Toups, Turner Industries; and Kyle Zeringue, ISC.

LCEF was established to expand quality education and training opportunities for those seeking construction careers. The foundation works to increase the number and quality of construction education programs in Louisiana, as well as developing and identifying new funding sources for these programs.

Passage of the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act, coupled with COVID- 19 Stimulus Funding, is pumping billions into new infrastructure and project spending, further increasing the demand for workers. Since its inception in 2009, LCEF has provided grant funding to address this chasm between supply and demand by improving the quality, accessibility and availability of construction education across the state. We want to encourage young people to pursue lifelong careers in industrial construction where they will find longevity and success while building a better Louisiana.

The construction industry leaders who started the LCEF stand behind it. Together, they have already invested $1.6 million in the foundation for training the next generation of Louisiana’s workforce.

LCEF is currently accepting grant proposals from qualified organizations working on programs, facilities and other initiatives to meet the organization’s mission of supporting construction education for all. There are tremendous opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds in this growing sector. Funding applications must align with LCEF’s commitment to developing Louisiana’s construction workforce.

To be considered, applying organizations must:

Demonstrate wise business management with an appropriate percentage of requested funding dedicated to specific program(s) rather than administration

Demonstrate values consistent with those of the LCEF

Support Louisiana’s construction workforce by guiding students to further construction education, training or career opportunities

Work to increase the educational quality of the program/initiative, in addition to the quantity of students impacted

Applications are being accepted now through November 18, 2022 at 8:00 a.m.

Selected recipients will be announced before the end of the year. Applications can be found by visiting LCEFtoday.org.

For more information, email lana.venable@thetjcgroup.com, visit lceftoday.org or call (225) 757-5527.