Industry Makes hosts 2026 Annual Meeting, announces newly elected board members

Industry Makes, Louisiana's advocacy organization dedicated to promoting the positive benefits of manufacturing and industrial investment, successfully hosted its first public Annual Meeting on September 23 at Juban's Restaurant in Baton Rouge, bringing together 150 industry leaders, community stakeholders, elected officials and business partners from across the state.

"This meeting was an opportunity to celebrate our progress, thank the partners and ambassadors who have invested in our mission, and recommit ourselves to ensuring that Louisiana's industrial community has a strong, unified voice," said Desiree Lemoine, Executive Director of Industry Makes. "The support we received throughout our first 4 years demonstrates that people across Louisiana recognize the importance of industry to our state's economy, workforce, and future."

During the business meeting, attendees received an annual report outlining the organization's accomplishments since its launch in 2022. Highlights included participation in more than 40 public hearings and meetings, engagement with more than 300 local officials, submission of more than 40 public comments related to industrial issues, and a growing network of more than 50 ambassadors and partners statewide.

Industry Makes also reported continued growth in membership and outreach efforts, including expanded marketing initiatives, public speaking engagements, media appearances, and educational campaigns designed to increase awareness of the vital role manufacturing plays in Louisiana communities and significantly growing ambassador contributions and funding.

New board members elected

As part of the annual business meeting, Industry Makes announced the election of four new Members-at-Large to its Board of Directors:

Randy Attuso, Director of Industry Outreach, Cajun Industries

Peyton Chiasson, Manager of Community Relations, OxyChem

Michelle Hardy, Vice President, Turner Industries

Brandon Maxwell, Public & Government Affairs Manager, ExxonMobil

The newly elected board members join current officers:

Janile Parks, Director of Community and Government Relations, FG LA LLC, Board Chair

Connie Fabre, President & CEO, Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance, Secretary/Treasurer

"The strength of Industry Makes lies in the leadership of our board members," said Parks. "We are excited to welcome these outstanding professionals whose expertise and commitment to Louisiana's industrial future will help guide the organization through its next phase of growth."

The Annual Meeting also featured keynote speaker, Laurie White Adams, Director of Government Affairs & Chief of Staff of the Pelican Institute for Public Policy, who addressed attendees on "Barriers to Louisiana's Energy Dominance" and discussed public policy opportunities to strengthen Louisiana's position as an energy and manufacturing leader.