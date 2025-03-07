Industry education boosted by contribution to Houston area college

A generous donation by global procedure management solutions company ATR, Inc. to San Jacinto College’s LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy & Technology (CPET) will enhance training and education in the petrochemical and energy sectors.

The donation and collaboration with CPET highlight ATR Inc.’s commitment to equipping students, faculty and industry professionals with cutting-edge tools and skills.

San Jacinto College CPET students benefit from the generous donation of SmartProcedures software from ATR Inc.

ATR will provide CPET with a fiveyear license for its SmartProcedures software, a state-of-the-art digital system that streamlines procedure management. It offers a comprehensive lifecycle approach, from importing Microsoft Word documents to creating structured, user-friendly formats accessible on any device. The platform eliminates the complexities of manual formatting and document control, providing secure and efficient solutions for industries such as O&G, chemical refining, pharmaceuticals and power generation.

ATR’s contribution includes startup and digitization services to convert paper-based procedures into digital formats, streamlining accessibility and enhancing training programs. Companies using this secure, efficient solution include Chevron, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Eastman Chemical, ExxonMobil, Lubrizol, LyondellBasell and Trecora Chemical.

"Our partnership with CPET is about preparing the next generation and supporting current operators," said Elliott Lander, ATR founder and managing director. "By integrating our tools into San Jac’s curriculum, students and incumbent workers can learn how to write, manage and execute procedures safely and efficiently, ensuring compliance and operational excellence."

Photo courtesy of San Jacinto College

San Jac students, whether in credit-based programs or incumbent worker training, will gain hands-on experience with SmartProcedures. This exposure prepares them for real-world challenges by improving their understanding of industry standards and safety protocols.

"Whether it’s day-to-day operations or annual tasks like winterizing equipment, having clear, precise instructions ensures safety and accuracy," said Jay Culver, CPET incumbent workforce director. "This partnership gives our students access to tools that set the benchmark for industry standards."

ATR has long supported education and industry. In the 1990s the company donated training software to Gulf Coast colleges, including San Jac. The renewed partnership builds on this legacy, providing modern tools to train future professionals.

"This collaboration with ATR significantly enhances our ability to prepare students and incumbent operators with the tools and expertise required in the petrochemical and energy industries," said Jim Griffin, CPET associate vice chancellor and senior VP.

Located in the heart of Houston’s petrochemical industry, San Jacinto College bridges the gap between education and industry by serving as a training ground. It will now empower industry professionals to upskill using SmartProcedures.

The collaboration between San Jac and ATR’s SmartProcedures enhances both education and industry by providing a robust training and professional development framework. This partnership ensures students and workers are well prepared to succeed in high-risk, highly regulated industries.

