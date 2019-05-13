Hydroblaster training to roll out at 2019 conference

Over the past few years, the WaterJet Technology Association (WJTA) has committed to a strategic goal of offering standardized hydroblasting training and certification. Due to a highly fragmented contractor landscape and high operator-level employee turnover, training programs can vary widely throughout the industry. Similarly, the training requirements asset owners have can vary among companies. The issues this presents for both contractors and asset-owner customers include:

Need for frequent re-training of new hires on entry-level safety as they move between companies.

A challenge for many contractors to develop and maintain an adequate culture of safety.

Difficult for asset owners to ensure their contractors have appropriate levels of training.

To help address these issues, WJTA has worked with the Houston Area Safety Council to develop training modules based on the association's Industry Best Practices for the Use of High-Pressure Waterjetting Equipment. As the leading not-for-profit safety and technology association in this industry, WJTA can ensure the program reflects accepted current industry safe practices.

Hydroblasting equipment and practices are changing rapidly, and WJTA will provide timely updates to the training program. The WJTA Best Practices manual undergoes regular reviews by the association's High-Pressure Safety Committee, which is made up of contractors, manufacturers, asset owners, researchers and others representing various aspects of the waterjetting industry. The changes made by the committee will be reflected in the training curriculum as they are approved.

The three-hour WJTA Hydroblaster Computer-Based Training (CBT) module was rolled out on a limited basis last year and is available currently through the Association of Reciprocal Safety Councils (ARSC) network. A full launch allowing for remote access for those outside of the safety council network is expected in the near future.

With the CBT module developed, work has turned to the program for hands-on training. WJTA is excited to announce the launch of the "hands-on" and "train-the-trainer" hydroblast operator programs at the upcoming WJTA Conference & Expo, which will be held Nov. 12-13 in New Orleans, with a pre-conference educational short course on Nov. 11.

"The WJTA Conference & Expo, which brings together high-level participants from leading contractors of all sizes, as well as asset-owner representatives, manufacturers, researchers and others, is the ideal venue to launch this training program," said WJTA President Bill McClister.

"WJTA is often asked for training and safety resources by companies looking to ensure high-quality instruction for their employee s," said Association Manager Peter Wright. "It is exciting to have a comprehensive training offering that will fill an important need within our industry."

The updated progress on workforce development is an exciting addition to an already compelling conference program. The WJTA Conference & Expo offers a daylong pre-conference Waterjet Technology Basics & Beyond Short Course, research papers and technical whitepapers, heavy equipment and hands-on displays, and outdoor live demos where participants can see equipment and automation technology operated at full pressure.

For more information, visit www.wjta.org or call (314) 241-1445.

