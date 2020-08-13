How to develop mental toughness

A few weeks ago, as I was watching "The Last Dance," a documentary on Michael Jordan's career, I was astonished by Jordan's mental toughness. Many elite athletes had the talent to compete, but what set Jordan apart was his mindset - one that would not accept failure, or settle for anything less than pushing through all obstacles. Much of the documentary made me reflect on my own leadership attributes, particularly my mental toughness. I wondered, "Do I have the ability to overcome all obstacles, push past failures, and face adversity with positivity and confidence? What is the strength and resiliency of my own mindset?"

To be highly successful, you must be mentally tough; it's what separates the good from the great. Elite leaders must overcome negative setbacks, mistakes, burnout and stress. They must push aside doubt and banish negative self-talk. Developing mental strength not only helps leaders overcome sub-par performance; it also helps them develop resilience and grit.

So how can you develop mental strength?

Positive mindset: Having a positive mindset is highly important. You don't have to convince yourself that life is always filled with rainbows and unicorns or ignore negative feelings. But you must believe that no matter what life throws at you, there is always a silver lining. You will be stronger because of the challenge, not despite it. Choosing your mindset is about seeing the best in others and believing in positive outcomes.

Believe in yourself: As famed American surgeon Maxwell Maltz said, "Low self-esteem is like driving through life with the handbrake on." Mentally tough people believe in themselves and are self-confident. They don't think they might succeed; they know they will succeed. We all have moments of self-doubt, so when you do, take action and push through it. You'll gain confidence by doing hard things over and over.

Never be a victim: Mentally tough people never blame others for what life throws at them. Instead, they take full responsibility for everything that happens in their lives. Why? Because doing so is self-empowering. Step into this responsibility and take charge of your life; you will build your confidence and overcome your self-limiting beliefs.

Challenge yourself: To build mental toughness, you must continually get out of your comfort zone. Relentless pursuit of greatness is not a linear path; there will be ups and downs. The more obstacles you overcome and failures you face up to, the more resiliency you will build and the more confident you will be outside of your comfort zone -- this is the best definition of mental toughness, in my opinion.

Develop a support system: Successful people know they can't do it alone and are committed to developing a strong support system. Mentors, teammates, sounding boards, cheerleaders and accountability buddies are part of every successful person's repertoire. Surround yourself with positive people who believe in you and will hold you accountable by being honest with you no matter what.

Do the work: Stop making excuses and get to work. The only way to get good at doing hard things is by doing hard things, and the only way to develop mental toughness is by doing tough work. Stick with it and push through difficult situations. Be willing to do more than the next person.

Developing mental toughness is not about eradicating your weaknesses nor is it about being cold-hearted toward yourself or others. It's about self-awareness, dedication and cultivating an "I can do anything" mindset. It's about persevering in the face of adversity, taking on every challenge life throws at you with curiosity, resolve and self-compassion. It's about taking risks and building self-confidence. The more you practice mental toughness, the tougher your will becomes.

In closing, I'll share my favorite Michael Jordan quote: "If you're trying to achieve, there will be roadblocks. I've had them; everybody has had them. But obstacles don't have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don't turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb it, go through it or work around it."

