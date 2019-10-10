How to be efficient in an inefficient environment

Data Analytics

We live in a modern environment of constant online access. However, there are times when one may find they are offline. For most, being offline means losing Wi-Fi or cellular connection for a few minutes or hours and then being able to check emails and messages quickly after the connection returns. For industries like energy, offline means no cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity for extended amounts of time. Service providers must be creative in finding ways to complete their tasks without the use of signals. These tasks are challenging to complete efficiently because most applications cannot work unless connected to some signal. Due to these challenges, service providers have resorted to sticking to manual, paper processes. However, the paper process is not an efficient way to complete a job.

Even in an unconnected environment, field personnel rely on data and information to do their jobs. Lack of proper knowledge or documents can delay workers, cause errors and reduce the information needed to move forward on projects. To stay efficient in an inefficient environment, there are tools and technologies to take into consideration that are instrumental to the success of a project.

Data

Data is a necessity for any project to succeed, especially when the back office cannot be reached. Utilize a tool that allows data to be immediately accessed -- even offline -- to more efficiently log things such as field tickets or equipment requests. This minimizes delays primarily associated with scheduling, planning and approvals for projects.

Rules

Establishing and consistently implementing regulations and expectations in the field holds service workers accountable. Regulations such as certification requirements and workflow processes for responding to a job keep workers safe and efficient in the field. When workers are aware of these rules, they know the proper protocol and solutions to revert to, especially when a signal is unavailable to reference documents.

Teamwork

Promote teamwork and collaboration among workers. Emphasized communication makes for increased efficiency in the field. This communication could be anything from reporting issues to asking for help or finalizing job requests. When workers and supervisors can continually communicate, managers can effectively provide support as needed throughout a project.

Standardization

Standardizing a process through digitalization allows for a smoother workflow in the field. The best methods capture what would be lost or unbilled items, as well as keep regulations and worker experience readily available for reference. Tickets for job requests can be submitted and processed immediately instead of going through a manual procedure of approvals when sent.

Assimilation

Putting all the tools and technologies together can be incredibly difficult and require a lot more effort to utilize than it is worth. There are many different aspects that are beneficial for a workflow, but too many tools that don't work together can hinder the efficiency of a project. The best technologies combine all of the tools needed to complete a job effectively and efficiently.

Documentation

No matter the project, documentation is bound to be required. This could be anything from submitting work tickets or equipment requests to finalizing plans. Workers need tools that keep those documents readily available and accountable to make day-to-day job details coordinate seamlessly between the field and back-office.

Modernizing an environment that has yet to adopt the digital age is no easy feat. Using these tips and tools is bound to help you implement the best technologies that enhance efficiency, even in a setting where that is deemed impossible.

