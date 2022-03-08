‘Hire SMART’ to ease worker shortage

ABC members have been experiencing a skilled worker shortage for several decades.

Historically, the industry did very little to attract new workers into construction. As the Houston area continues to expand, there continues to be many job opportunities for both skilled and unskilled workers in this market. ABC has started several programs over the years to attract new workers into the industry and improve training and working conditions to help workers develop the skills needed to move forward in their careers.

ABC is partnering with Texas Workforce Solutions to start a new program named "Hire SMART." This program has the potential to bring more people into the industry and get them started on a training program to enhance their careers. ABC will start with a specific outreach program to identify unemployed and underemployed people who are ready and able to work in the industry. This outreach will also screen those candidates for employment requirements of the industry and qualify them for an Individual Training Account to support their initial training. This funding comes from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) through state grants.

All employment opportunities begin and end with a job from a construction company. ABC members will be asked to step up by committing to hire a new unskilled employee. To participate in the Hire SMART program, contractors must pledge to certain employment qualifications. These qualifications are simple and easy for most contractors to comply with. Once the job commitment is received, ABC will find a group of qualified candidates for the contractor to interview and hire at their choosing. The benefit of working with this program is that 50 percent of the first 10 weeks' wages are reimbursed by ABC and Texas Workforce Solutions. The wage reimbursement can be as much as $4,200 - or $10,080 if the new employee is enrolled in a registered apprenticeship program.

The new workers' Individual Training Account will be used for job readiness training to help with the transition into a construction career. This will include CORE and level-one NCCER curriculum, OSHA safety training, employ-ability skills and other skills needed for the industry.

The Hire SMART initiative will also coordinate with high school graduates who have been enrolled with NCCER training programs while in high school. ABC certifies over 60 Houston-area high school programs with over 4,000 students receiving documentation for completing CORE and specific trade curriculum modules. The intention will be to provide an easy path for high school graduates to find a career in the construction industry.

Hire SMART is the latest initiative to alleviate the problem of the skilled workforce shortage. ABC has started several programs in the past that all help increase the number of workers available to contractors. Each program helps in part, but it will take the work of the entire industry to fully fix the problem. ABC is committed to building a pipeline of talent for contractors that will help individuals reach their career goals and their definition of success.

For more information about the Hire SMART program, contact the ABC Office at (713) 523-6ABC [6222] or visit www.abchouston.org/hire-smart. For more information about ABC of Greater Houston, contact Russell Hamley at r.hamley@abchouston.org.