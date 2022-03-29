Highway Transport, a leader in bulk chemical transportation, has achieved a record number of professional drivers on staff thanks to the company’s recent and continued efforts to celebrate, support and reward its elite team of tanker truck drivers.

Highway Transport achieves recruiting and retention goals for professional drivers

The company is achieving its 2022 goals for driver count, through both recruiting and retention, by enhancing Highway Transport programs that support individual drivers, owner-operators and the entire team across its 15 U.S. service centers.

“We employ an elite class of drivers who consistently deliver on ‘Our Promise’ to our customers every day, arriving safely and on time,” Highway Transport President and CFO Marshall Franklin said. “They are hardworking and committed to our standard of excellence, and we are committed to making Highway Transport the best place for them to choose to work. We asked our drivers for feedback, and that led us to make significant, intentional changes aimed at giving drivers the freedom and flexibility the want and deserve.”

These efforts include:

Fostering Highway Transport’s family culture with meaningful communication, dedicated team member support and the launch of the CARE program, committed to supporting drivers with an aim to Communicate, Appreciate, Respect and Evaluate

Supporting drivers in ways that make their daily lives easier and better, including changes to load planning with the driver’s schedule in mind in order to get drivers more flexible home time.

Redesigning Highway Transport’s owner-operator program and creating a dedicated department to help these drivers achieve success as entrepreneurs

Investing in technology upgrades that support drivers, including a new fleet management system, redesigned driver app, enhanced customer portal and TempTrack ™ , a solar-powered real-time location and temperature monitoring system

, a solar-powered real-time location and temperature monitoring system Building on 2021 pay increase with a substantial pay increase enacted earlier this year for hourly, mileage, training and holiday rates – representing an increase in compensation of up to 20 percent for drivers, depending on their experience and location

In addition to a culture of support and recognition and a historic pay increase, Highway Transport drivers enjoy consistent weekly pay and miles; flexible options for home time; choice of driving positions; top-quality equipment and maintenance programs; and an assigned driver manager providing personal, one-on-one attention. The company also offers benefits including paid vacation and holidays; 401(k) with company match; group health plans; company-paid basic life insurance; supplemental life insurance; major medical, dental and life coverage; and flexible spending and health savings accounts. Highway Transport also continues to deliver on its commitment to drivers by constructing new service centers and reimagining current facilities to provide drivers with a best-in-class experience.

“We trust our drivers, value them and want to recognize, compensate and reward them fittingly,” Franklin said. “Pay is one area we strive to show our commitment and gratitude, but equally important to our drivers are a supportive culture and a focus on getting them home each night. On top of that, we offer operational and other support through investments in technology to make drivers’ jobs easier and more efficient, focus on training, state-of-the-art equipment, our internal CARE program and a continued emphasis on safety.”

Thanks in great part to the diligence and safety record of its drivers, Highway Transport earned the 2021 Responsible Care® Partner of the Year Award from the American Chemistry Council. Highway Transport driver Tom Frain recently was nominated as one of eight finalists for the 2021-2022 Professional Tank Truck Driver of the Year Grand Champion by NTTC (National Tank Truck Carriers), and the winner will be unveiled at the NTTC 2022 Annual Conference April 23-26. Highway Transport also has received recognition as a “Top 20 Company” for women by Women In Trucking.

“We’ve spent nearly 75 years in this business, so we know the heart of the driver. They give their best every day, and they deserve our best,” Franklin said.

Drivers on the team have received pay adjustment details from their managers, and compensation details are available to new drivers applying and training to join Highway Transport. The company currently is hiring experienced drivers. Drivers interested in working for the company can apply at Drive4Highway.com.