Mass Transfer calls on BIC Recruiting to help fill key position

Mass Transfer Ltd. (MTL) is an industry- leading manufacturer of vessel internals by providing

Clark Treybig, second from left, is congratulated on his position with Mass Transfer Ltd. by, from left, Sam Puente of BIC Recruiting, Joe Stark of Mass Transfer and Thomas Brinsko of BIC Recruiting.

the highest-quality products at competitive prices with unsurpassed service to the industry. The company believes in making each customer a priority, while delivering a quality, cost-effective, reliable and ethical solution. MTL is 100-percent dedicated to being a customer-focused manufacturer of tower, reactor and vessel internals. This is why, when it was looking to hire a business development manager, the company made sure it found someone who felt the same way. MTL called on BIC Recruiting to help fill this crucial position, and Clark Treybig was hired for the job. Treybig lauded BIC Recruiting.

"I've dealt with other recruiting firms in the past, and the difference with BIC Recruiting was like night and day," he said. "BIC Recruiting had great communication with me, which is a real comfort and benefit to any candidate, whether you are actively or passively searching. If you are considering the next step in your career, I'd definitely recommend BIC Recruiting."

In the past, MTL President Aaron Lund conducted most of the hiring internally. Lund claimed he really needed to find someone who was the right "fit" for MTL.

"Since time is the most precious commodity these days, I reached out to BIC Recruiting, and they delivered. I was truly wowed, and they delivered quickly, too," Lund said. "It's nice to work with recruiters who know our industry well, and BIC Recruiting has those kinds of recruiters. They take the time to get to know the company dynamic and remain discreet throughout the whole process, which is a huge plus. But the best part of using BIC Recruiting is their recruiters really listened when I shared my pain points and what I was looking for in a candidate. They understood what I was saying, which was evident. In very little time, they brought me several qualified candidates to consider. BIC Recruiting did the hard part for us. All we had to do was pick the best candidate who would fit us in the end."

BIC Recruiting understands the uniqueness of each client's needs, and its goal is to place candidates who not only meet those needs but will also grow with the company.

"Through in-depth discussions with both the client and the candidate, our recruiters ensure a strong fit with the company's culture," said Hazel Kassu, president of recruiting for BIC Recruiting. "We're so pleased that we were able to match Clark with MTL. MTL filled this position with exactly the kind of person it was searching for."

"I would highly recommend BIC Recruiting and their services to anyone who might be feeling the pain or time constraints of the internal hiring process," Lund said. "They did a great job for us, and I can't say thank you enough to the team."

