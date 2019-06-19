ExxonMobil showcases the future of Baton Rouge — The youth

ExxonMobil Baton Rouge knows that the future of our city is our youth. That’s why the company chose to showcase the talents and curiosities of local students in a three-part video series that was launched to the public today.

With one in 10 jobs in East Baton Rouge Parish tied to ExxonMobil, it’s no wonder that all of the kids featured in the video series have direct connections to ExxonMobil.

Thirteen area students volunteered in the production. Each child either participates in an educational program sponsored by ExxonMobil or has a parent who works for the company or one of its many community partners.

“We thank these amazing kids for sharing their love of Baton Rouge with us and for making us smile proudly,” said Stephanie Cargile, Public Affairs Director for ExxonMobil Baton Rouge. “When we invest in our students today, we are investing in our future workforce and in our city’s future.”

To learn more about the cast of kids and the positive ripple effect that ExxonMobil has on the Baton Rouge area, visit energygoesfar.com/community.