Ensure your visitors’ safety with Millenium Premium®

Could it get any worse than to wear on a factory tour a pair of safety footwear you have never worn before that is uncomfortable, rubbing and inflexible? Well how about if you were not the first person to have put on these safety shoes, that they have been re-odorized? What if you are about to show your top clients around your state-of-the-art premises and give them uncomfortable safety shoes to wear or safety shoes that have already been worn? What happens to your reputation? Where do you keep all the different sizes of visitors' safety shoes, from F5 to 13?

What if you could have an overshoe with a composite toe-cap and an anti-slip sole that fits over your visitors' normal footwear and covers all safety specifications required for a factory tour?

Gaston Mille Millenium Premium® overshoes are just what you have been searching for. They are the perfect visitor's overshoe. In fact, they are the only visitor's overshoe worth pursuing for your trusted and important clients to wear on a tour of your premises. They are made from a waterproof thermoplastic polyurethane material and feature a 240 J composite fiberglass toe-cap, a protective tongue and an anti-slip half-sole. Gaston Mille Millenium Premium shoes are reusable by different visitors, as they have no direct contact with the foot itself; they simply and efficiently go over your clients' everyday footwear using a flexible and interchangeable rubber strap. The material is washable and purified.

Gaston Mille Millenium Premium is available in a kit form comprising five pairs of overshoes covering the sizes F5 to 13 -- one small (F5-6), two medium (7-10) and two large (11-13), or you can have five pairs of the same size if required. Easy right and left foot markings have color-coded symbols on the sole for simple, quick and effective distribution of the correct size, making these shoes ideal for industrial settings, large warehouses and logistical operations -- any situation where you have to show around your important visitors and clients, while abiding by your health and safety standards.

Now available with a metal-free protection safety toe-cap, Millenium Premium does not interfere with metal detectors. You could say they are the ultimate safety overshoes!

About Gaston Mille

For more than 100 years, Gaston Mille, a premium brand for safety shoes, has designed, tested and launched the production of each of its models in a family factory in the south of France -- next to the French Riviera -- a single site where all the departments related to the brand's products are gathered.

Thanks to its research and development unit, the brand can implement the latest technical and ergonomic innovations, allowing Gaston Mille to always offer innovative products.

The integration of all the aspects of design and manufacture makes for the perfect control of all stages of production, thus guaranteeing the quality of Gaston Mille safety shoes.

Gaston Mille can offer you each of its models when needed in order to preserve full responsiveness.

Gaston Mille -- the guarantee of a thoroughly French manufacturer.

For more information, visit www.gastonmille.com or email welcome@gastonmille.fr.

