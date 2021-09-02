Emerson Simulation Lab opens at San Jacinto College

Emerson, a global industrial software and technology leader, along with its impact partner, Puffer Sweiven, have worked diligently to provide state-of-the-art simulation technology for the Emerson Simulation Lab at the LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology (CPET) at San Jacinto College.

The new Emerson Simulation Lab at San Jacinto College houses 18 student and three instructor stations, allowing for the optional intervention of an instructor.

Industry partners like Emerson have been instrumental in the planning, construction and development of technology for CPET, the largest petrochemical training facility along the Texas Gulf Coast.

"From the very beginning of the CPET concept, San Jacinto College has partnered with Emerson to bring the plan for a simulation lab to reality," said Tom Stang, director of petrochemical technology for CPET. "For the last year and a half, Emerson has designed, developed and installed two simulation models with teaching software that simulates the function of two other laboratories: the glycol pilot plant and the glass lab."

Emerson engineers created the simulators using their trademarked DeltaV Distributed Control System and Mimic Simulation Software. These technologies allowed the engineers to map and develop a fully functioning simulation of the 8,000-square-foot exterior glycol pilot plant, as well as the new LyondellBasell Glass Distillation Lab to develop troubleshooting skills for entry and advanced-credit students and incumbent workers.

"Using the Mimic software, we were able to create configurations to simulate hundreds of possible conditions in the glycol and glass units," said Dave Sextro, vice president of engineering for Emerson's process simulation business. "From a training aspect, we like to think of it as a flight simulator. Our pilots are engineers or operators and we don't want them flying blindly. These simulators allow them to experience real-life situations before they put themselves at risk."

"Creating the premier petrochemical training center along the Gulf Coast requires a great amount of support from industry," said Jim Griffin, associate vice chancellor and senior vice president for CPET. "Emerson has stepped up to support this project and ensure that we have the innovative technology to allow our students to truly experience a one-of-a-kind facility."

Since CPET's inception, Emerson has been a critical partner in the success of the center at San Jacinto College. Mike Grbich of Emerson's local impact partner, Puffer Sweiven, and local Emerson team members have volunteered their time and expertise, providing professional guidance and ongoing systems architecture consulting and project management to the San Jacinto team.

"Emerson is committed to helping develop the workforce of the future by forming partnerships with higher education institutions across the globe," Sextro said. "Community colleges and technical schools offer strong opportunities for people who want to develop technical skills."

Automation innovations are bringing unprecedented challenges and opportunities to evolve performance and embrace the rapidly changing digital landscape. The powerful force of industry collaborating with academia can develop solutions that positively impact students and new workers.

The Emerson Simulation Lab along with CPET's other 35 custom labs are open to students in process technology, instrumentation and analyzer technology, electrical, nondestructive testing and craft trades.

For more information, visit www.sanjac.edu/cpet or call (281) 998-6150.