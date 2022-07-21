Eighth consecutive year, Carboline, a winner of the St. Louis Top Workplaces 2022 award

Carboline has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplaces for the eighth consecutive year.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

"We are excited and humbled to be named a St. Louis Top Workplace for the 8thyear in a row. We are so appreciative of all our employees' hard work and dedication to make Carboline a great place to be!” says David Morlen, VP of Human Resources. “Our employees are who set Carboline apart from not only our competitors, but other businesses around the world. Continuing to provide first-class service to our customers is what we do best, and we couldn't achieve this award without the support of our employees and leaders.”

The St. Louis Post Dispatch published the complete list of Top Workplaces in June 2022.

For more information about the Top Workplaces published by the St. Louis Post Dispatch, please visit www.stltoday.com/business/workplaces/.