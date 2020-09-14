ECC will be delivering the annual PerspECCtives Conference virtual

The ECC is an association of leaders in the engineering and construction space who are interested in fostering a powerful platform for businesses to thrive through free exchange of ideas, discovery of new perspectives, and exploration of today's challenges in planning and executing capital projects. Formed by owners, contractors, suppliers and academics, the ECC aims to drive excellence and the long-term success of the industry through networking, innovation, and outreach.

For over 50 years, the ECC Association has provided unique opportunities for industry pioneers and innovators to collaborate in a forum free from the daily demands and politics of business through our annual PerspECCtive Conference. Attracting 800+ executives representing diverse industries, this event brings world class thought leaders to share leadership concepts, geopolitical insights, economic forecasts and inspiration.

Based on the current global situation, ECC will be delivering the Annual PerspECCtives Conference in a virtual and highly interactive format. We are offering the conference at a much lower cost to ensure a broad reach into our community during this unprecedented time. ECC’s value proposition remains clear: Providing leadership to the capital projects industry to help improve efficiency and competitiveness of the projects we deliver. We can only do this with your engagement and look forward to working with you to continuously provide value.

ECC Association

2020 ECC Annual Conference