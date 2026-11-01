In industrial services, the decisions made behind the scenes can be just as important as the work performed in the field.

From managing resources and improving processes to developing employees, effective operations require an understanding of how each part of the business contributes to the finished job.

Expand Dustin Henson brings an operations-first approach to ISS Dustin Henson, Regional Vice President, East, Industrial Specialty Services

For Dustin Henson, regional vice president of the East at Industrial Specialty Services (ISS), that understanding comes from more than 18 years of experience spanning industrial services, operations and administration.

Henson joined ISS in June 2022 as a proven, results-driven leader. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Information Systems and Decision Sciences from Louisiana State University, a background that complements his practical approach to solving problems, improving processes and making business decisions.

As regional vice president of the East, Henson focuses on meeting business goals, finding ways to work more efficiently, and helping employees reach their full potential. He believes that improving the way a business operates benefits everyone, from the people doing the work to the customers who depend on them.

Managing operations as ISS expands

ISS provides specialized mechanical and technical services to industrial customers, including leak sealing and repair, hot tapping, line stopping, field machining, valve repair and other services that help facilities maintain critical equipment.

Much of this work takes place in operating industrial environments, where safety, technical knowledge and timely execution are essential. Supporting those requirements takes coordination between field personnel, management and the teams responsible for planning and allocating resources.

As regional vice president, Henson works within that environment to help maintain operational consistency while identifying opportunities to improve how work is performed.

The company’s continued expansion has also brought new responsibilities. Through the acquisitions of Koppl and Mickie Service Company, ISS has broadened its capabilities and strengthened its presence in the water infrastructure market.

For Henson, that growth creates opportunities to bring additional expertise into the organization, expand customer relationships and improve coordination across operations. It also requires attention to the processes and personnel needed to support a larger business without compromising service quality.

Keeping people and performance connected

Workforce development remains an important consideration throughout the industrial services sector. Experienced personnel are essential to performing specialized work safely, and maintaining that experience requires companies to invest in training, employee development and effective leadership.

Henson’s management approach recognizes the connection between employee performance and operational results. Clear expectations, dependable processes and opportunities for professional growth all contribute to a workforce prepared to meet customer demands.

His experience across multiple areas of business has helped shape a leadership style grounded in understanding how the pieces fit together. By keeping an eye on performance while recognizing the value of the people behind it, Henson works to help ISS continue moving forward.

As ISS grows, his priorities remain straightforward: run efficient operations, support employees, build lasting customer relationships and deliver on the company’s commitments.

For more information, visit isservices.com.